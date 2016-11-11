GLOBAL MARKETS-Emerging assets slide as surging U.S. yields spark outflows

* Emerging markets hit by surging U.S. yields
* Asian central banks intervene in FX markets
* Global reflation trade under way
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 11 Emerging market shares and
currencies slumped on Friday as investors feared higher U.S.
interest rates under incoming President Donald Trump will spark
capital outflows, while European bond yields were on course for
their biggest weekly rise in a year.
Developed market equities held their ground. Europe's index
of 300 leading shares was unchanged on the day, putting it on
course for its best week since July, and Japan's Nikkei rose
slightly, even in the face of a stronger yen.
U.S. futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street
, as investors prepared to take some chips off the table
after the Dow Jones hit a record high on Thursday. The
Dow remains well on track for its best week in five years.
The most volatile trading on Friday was across emerging
markets, as investors bet that Trump's fiscal policies will be
inflationary, push U.S. rates up and drive investors into
dollar-based assets.
This prompted the central banks of Malaysia and Indonesia to
intervene in the foreign exchange market to try to stem the
outflow of money.
"The reflation trade started to shake those most sensitive
to higher yields," said Jim Reid, market strategist at Deutsche
Bank.
"EM (emerging markets) is clearly also impacted by the
anti-globalisation side of the Trump victory. Indeed the moves
over the last two days have been pretty eye watering," he said.
MSCI's emerging market index fell 2.3 percent to
its lowest level since July, chalking up its third consecutive
weekly decline, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan fell 1.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, closing 0.2 percent
higher after earlier hitting a 6-1/2-month high.
Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent and Germany's
DAX was up 0.4 percent, while Britain's FTSE 100
bore the brunt of a rise in sterling above $1.26
and fell 0.6 percent.
Among the biggest fallers in Asia were Indonesian shares,
which slumped 3 percent while the rupiah currency
fell more than 2.5 percent to 4-1/2-month lows before it
stabilised on the Indonesian central bank's intervention.
The Malaysian ringgit also dropped 1 percent to 9
1/2-month lows, and Mexico's peso fell 1.5 percent
to a new record low of 20.84 per dollar.
FED REACTION FUNCTION
It's been a bruising week for the peso. It has fallen almost
10 percent - its worst week since 2008 and second worst since
the 1995 "Tequila" crisis - as investors have taken fright at
what a Trump presidency will mean for the Mexican economy.
Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar edged down from near
three and a half month high against the yen to 106.50 yen
, and the euro was steady at $1.0880.
Still, the dollar is having its best week in a year, up 1.7
percent against a basket of currencies, lifted by the
rise in U.S. yields and expectations of tighter policy from the
Federal Reserve next year and beyond.
U.S. bond markets are closed for Veteran's Day on Friday.
But already this week the 10-year Treasury yield has hit its
highest levels in 10 months at 2.15 percent, and the
30-year yield a 10-month high of 2.96 percent.
The 30-year yield rose 38 basis points this week, its
biggest weekly jump since 2009. Markets are betting that Trump's
policy stance - from protectionism and fiscal expansion - will
boost inflation.
Inflation expectations measured by U.S. inflation-linked
bonds rose to 1.87 percent, its highest since July
last year, up from low below 1.2 percent touched in February.
"Sharply higher bond yields are often associated with higher
implied inflation expectations, and the Fed might feel the need
to respond to this with rate hikes, not delay," said Steve
Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank in London.
In a remarkable shift of sentiment, the market is also now
starting to price in a chance of a rate hike by the European
Central Bank for the first time since 2011.
Debt yields are rising in Europe as well, with 10-year
German Bunds yield hitting a nine-month high of 0.345 percent
.
Italian government bond yields rose to their highest level
in over a year on Friday ahead of a key ratings review and a
planned sale of Italian government bonds via auctions. The
country's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 9 basis
points to 1.92 percent.
Investors are also concerned that Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi may resign if he loses the Dec 4 referendum on
constitutional reform he pushed for.
Elsewhere, oil prices eased as the market looked to whether
OPEC will decide later this month to cut production to address
long-running over supply concerns.
U.S. crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $44.37 per
barrel and Brent fell 0.3 percent to $45.70.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Keith Weir)