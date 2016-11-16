GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 14-year high; oil dips in choppy trade

* Dollar index hits 14-year high, last little changed
* Bond selling resumes after brief pause
* Yield jump stops stocks in their tracks
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The U.S. dollar index dipped
after hitting a near 14-year high on Wednesday while oil prices
swung in a volatile session as traders were caught between a
build in U.S. stockpiles and the chance of an output cut.
Declines in bank stocks more than offset gains in the
technology sector on Wall Street. The S&P 500 had ended on
Tuesday at a 10-week high while the Dow industrials set a record
close, fueled by a post-U.S. election rally.
"We had a pretty sharp rally off the election and it was
pretty impressive, but it seems pretty clear to me that sort of
emotional reaction, if you will, is now long off," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The dollar has surged in the past week, tracking Treasury
yields higher on the expectation increased U.S government
spending could trigger higher inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 72.62 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 18,850.44, the S&P 500 lost 5.42
points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,174.97 while the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.73 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,295.35.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.21
percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
edged down 0.1 percent.
VOLATILE OIL, STRONG GREENBACK
Oil prices dipped in choppy trading as the market weighed
Russia's comments about a possible meeting with Saudi Arabia
about output cuts against a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude
storage build.
U.S. crude was last nearly flat at $45.84 a barrel
and Brent traded at $46.90, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Crude had risen more than 1 percent after a statement from the
Russian energy minister.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes and
increase infrastructure spending could boost economic activity
while adding to the deficit, and his proposals to deport illegal
immigrants and impose tariffs on cheap imports are seen driving
inflation higher.
That prospect triggered a selloff in U.S. bonds that lifted
yields across the board, and raised expectations that U.S.
interest rates will rise faster than previously anticipated,
giving support to the dollar.
U.S. interest rate futures are pricing in an 81 percent
chance of a rate hike at the next Fed meeting, scheduled for
December.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
a basket of currencies, hit 100.57 , its highest since
April 2003. It was last little changed on the day.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.0702, while the yen
was little changed at 109.12 per dollar, having earlier
fallen to 109.75. The greenback rose to an eight-year high
against the Chinese yuan of 6.8798 yuan.
"The market has gone a bit too far ahead of itself. It looks
vulnerable for a short-term pullback," said Mazen Issa, senior
currency strategist at TD Securities in New York, referring to
the dollar rally.
Weaker-than-forecast U.S. producer prices and industrial
production data on Wednesday supported Treasury prices and
capped dollar gains.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price
to yield 2.2243 percent, down from 2.238 percent on Tuesday.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,227.00 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.20 percent to $1,226.90 an
ounce.
Copper fell 1.3 percent to $5,456.00 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino, Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)