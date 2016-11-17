GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar charge pauses as bond bashing relents

* Dollar dips from high, US bond yields surge eases
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 17 Battered bonds and emerging
market currencies enjoyed some respite on Thursday as the dollar
took a breather from a post-U.S. election charge that has taken
it to a 13-1/2 year high.
Wall Street looked set for a quiet start and Europe's main
stock markets were shuffling sideways as the dip in
global bond yields cooled bank stocks, which have been rising on
hopes higher yields will led to better lending profits.
The dollar dropped a modest 0.1 percent against other
top world currencies after data showing the biggest increase in
U.S. consumer prices in six months.
But the fact it hadn't quite clawed back yet marked a change
of direction after eight days of back-to-back gains that have
seen it jump almost 4 percent.
"The momentum of the Trump rally (in bond yields and the
dollar) has faded a bit so we are all trying to recover," said
Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.
He said investors were mainly trying to get a handle on what
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is likely to do when he takes
office in January, as well as position for what now looks almost
certain to be a U.S. interest rate rise next month.
Trump was set for meeting with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe in New York while in her first comments since last
week's election, Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said the
case for a rate hike has strengthened.
"Such an increase could well become appropriate relatively
soon," Yellen said in remarks due to be given to Washington
politicians later.
JAPANESE YIELD CAP
For bond markets, which have taken the brunt of the Trump
trade, the most significant event overnight was the Bank of
Japan's attempt to cap 10-year Japanese government bond yields
and make good its recent promise to keep them pinned at zero.
That had pushed the yen as low as 109.30 yen per dollar
and the Japanese currency was creeping around there again
as the first flurries of U.S. trading began.
More broadly, Japan's efforts will raise questions about how
far central banks such as the ECB and others will be willing to
tolerate steep and sudden rises in government borrowing costs.
The ECB published the minutes of its recent meeting showing
Mario Draghi and his colleagues plan to lay out the next steps
for their stimulus programme next month.
Speaking in Frankfurt one of the ECB's policymakers Yves
Mersch said: "I believe that (talking about exiting stimulus) is
probably still premature, given the fragility of the European
growth path."
The euro added 0.3 percent from Wednesday to stand at
$1.0722 after setting an 11-month low of $1.0666 overnight.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell as
much as 5 basis points to 0.26 percent, moving away from a peak
of 0.396 percent hit on Monday -- the highest level since late
January. Other euro zone yields were 2-5 bps lower on the day.
"The BOJ's move shows that there is a bit more of an effort
to cap yields and, knowing that, other bond markets can be more
stable from here," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
MEXICO HIKE
The rout in U.S. bond prices also halted, with Treasury
yields pulling back to 2.15 percent only to inch
upwards again back towards an 11-month high above 2.3 percent
hit earlier in the week.
It came as crude oil prices kicked higher as Saudi Energy
Minister Khalid al-Falih said he was optimistic that OPEC would
formalise a preliminary output freeze deal reached in Algeria
back in September.
Brent crude jumped 80 cents to 47.40 a barrel and
U.S. light crude was up 75 cents at $46.32.
Gold nudged up slightly as the dollar consolidated. Spot
gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,228 an ounce, moving
further away from the five-month low of $1,211.08 set on Monday.
Gold had still lost roughly $100 an ounce from last
Wednesday's post-U.S. election high on the back of the sharp
rise in bond yields and burgeoning appetite for risk.
Emerging markets, also battered by the jump in the dollar
and borrowing costs and the prospect of a major shake-up in
trade deals under Donald Trump, remained on edge.
The Malaysian ringgit hit a 10-month low on increasing fears
that authorities could introduce capital controls,
while Mexico's peso inched away from recent all-time lows
ahead of what was expected to be an interest rate hike later.
"The central bank needs to send a strong message," said
Carlos Serrano, an economist at BBVA Bancomer, who was expecting
a 75-basis-point hike.
