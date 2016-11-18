GLOBAL-MARKETS-Dollar strongest since 2003; bond selloff resumes

* Stocks fall, oil hit by stronger greenback
* Best two weeks for USD since March 2015
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The U.S. dollar climbed on
Friday to its highest level since 2003 on continued bets on
faster inflation and higher interest rates, while Treasuries
resumed a selloff that left benchmark yields on track to post
their steepest two-week increase in 13 years.
A growing perception that the economic policies of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump will lift consumer prices pushed
the dollar higher, weighing on crude and other commodities.
On Wall Street, the tech- and biotech-heavy Nasdaq Composite
hit a record intraday high before slipping lower. The Dow
industrials and S&P 500 were also near record highs despite the
day's decline.
"I think given the major indexes are at or near all-time
highs, we're probably due for a little bit of a digestion
period," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management.
"Equities are generally expected to move sideways until we
get a little more of visibility into what some of the policies
are going to be with the new administration."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.48 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 18,864.34, the S&P 500 lost 5.55
points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,181.57 while the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.15 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,320.83.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.54
percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
fell 0.49 percent.
Emerging market stocks fell 0.2 percent and remained near a
four-month low hit Monday.
The U.S. dollar's rise against the yen raised hopes
of an earnings boost to Japanese exporters, helping lift the
Nikkei average to a 10-month high. The blue-chip
Japanese stock index closed 0.6 percent higher.
BOND SELLOFF RESUMES, GREENBACK FLIES
Last week's unexpected U.S. election victory from political
neophyte Donald Trump has led to a repricing of assets, most
notably in currency and bond markets.
Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Friday he
is leaning towards supporting a rate rise in December, adding
that a plethora of potential changes under Trump could affect
future policy.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0594, while the yen
weakened to 110.51, having earlier fallen to 110.92 per
dollar. Against the Chinese yuan, the greenback hit 6.895
, its highest since mid 2008.
The dollar index hit a high of 101.48, its highest
level since April 2003. It has risen over 4 percent in the last
two weeks, its biggest fortnightly rise since March 2015.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 2.355
percent, its highest since December. It is up about 51 basis
points over the last two weeks - the biggest such rise in 13
years. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in
price.
U.S. crude last fell -0.2 percent to $45.50 a barrel
and Brent traded at $46.60, down -0.2 percent on the
day.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,208.92 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,208.60 an
ounce.
Copper fell 0.9 percent to $5,444.00 a tonne.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional treporting by Tanya
Agrawal in Bangalore and Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin in New
York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)