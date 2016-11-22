GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street hits record highs, dollar gains vs yen

* Three main Wall Street indexes hit record highs for 2nd
day
* Dow tops 19,000, S&P 500 tops 2,200 for first time
* Oil prices touch highest of month on planned production
cuts
* U.S. 2-year Treasury yields hit more than six-year high
* Dollar near roughly six-month high vs yen
(Updates to open of U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 22 U.S. and European shares rose
on Tuesday, with Wall Street's three main stock indexes hitting
record highs for a second straight day, on expectations that
markets would benefit from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
policies.
The Dow topped 19,000 points and the S&P 500 moved past
2,200 points for the first time ever, while the pan-European
STOXX 600 index and the FTSEurofirst 300 of top
regional shares climbed to their highest levels since Nov. 10.
U.S. shares have rallied since the Nov. 8 U.S. election as
Trump has promised tax cuts, higher spending on infrastructure
and simpler regulations in the banking and healthcare
industries.
A sharp rally in metals prices and mining stocks boosted
European shares as the recent trend of a rotation to cyclical
plays continued. The European Basic Resources index,
gained more than 3 percent after prices of major industrial
metals such as copper and aluminum increased.
"Optimism is returning because of the potential that exists
in the form of fiscal stimulus, infrastructure spending and tax
cuts and is renewing confidence on the part of investors and
consumers," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at
Boston Private Wealth in New York.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
0.98 points or 0.24 percent, to 413.28.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 29.45
points, or 0.16 percent, at 18,986.14. The S&P 500 was up
1.27 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,199.45. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 11.64 points, or 0.22 percent, at 5,380.50.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.24
percent, at 1,345.66.
The dollar rose, helped by a surge in U.S. existing home
sales last month that further cemented expectations not only of
an interest rates hike in December, but also of further
tightening next year. The dollar hit 111.35 yen, just
below Monday's nearly 6-month high of 111.36 yen.
"The greenback should continue to benefit from mounting
expectations for inflation and a potentially faster pace of Fed
rate hikes," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Oil prices were little changed after earlier rising to their
highest levels this month, with U.S. crude touching $49.20 a
barrel before dipping lower and benchmark Brent crude hitting
$49.96. A growing consensus emerged in the market that OPEC
would overcome internal disputes and strike a deal to reduce
crude output.
Brent crude was last down 12 cents, or 0.25 percent,
at $48.78 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down 41 cents, or
0.85 percent, at $47.83 per barrel.
U.S. Treasuries were relatively steady before the Treasury
Department's auction of $34 billion in five-year notes, after
two-year note yields earlier on Tuesday rose to a more than
six-year high of 1.1070 percent.
New supply has weighed on shorter-dated debt at the same
time as investors are increasingly nervous about impending
interest rate hikes.
Gold edged lower on reduced appetite for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold prices were last down $4.05, or 0.33 percent,
at $1,209.61 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru,
Sabina Zawadzki in London and Karen Brettell and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)