GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil soars on OPEC hopes, dollar renews its surge

* Oil soars amid signals of OPEC production cut
* Dollar gains after stellar November
* European oil stocks rise, banks struggle
* Gold heads for biggest monthly fall since mid 2013
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 30 Oil jumped more than 6 percent
and the dollar, U.S. bond yields and stocks all pushed higher on
Wednesday as signals from OPEC suggested the group was closing
in on a deal to cut production.
Combined with fresh concern about China's banking system, a
stress test for British banks and a raft of euro zone data, the
OPEC meeting topped off a wild November for financial markets
that has been dominated by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
Brent oil was still rising, having surged back
towards $49 a barrel after OPEC's secretary general said a deal
would be reached as he headed into a meeting of the group in
Vienna
Top oil producer Saudi Arabia said a deal was close despite
some loose ends. Iran, which is considered crucial to a
breakthrough because its output has been rising after western
sanctions were lifted, said it was also "optimistic".
"I think we are looking at a very positive meeting," added
UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, who was
echoed by counterparts from Angola, Algeria and Nigeria.
A possible rise in oil prices has also been feeding
expectations for a rebound in global inflation. Those
expectations have been gathering momentum since Trump promised
$1 trillion of new spending on infrastructure.
It has meant an electrifying run for the dollar, which was
up at 1.0645 per euro and 113.04 yen by 1020 GMT
as it headed for its strongest month against the Japanese
currency in seven years.
U.S. Treasury yields -- the benchmark for global
borrowing costs -- were also rising after a two-day pause. They
hovered just under 2.33 percent, having started November at just
over 1.8 percent.
"Dollar strength has mainly been driven by expectations, so
these can only carry you so far," Commerzbank currency
strategist Esther Reichelt said. "In the end we want to see some
facts to show these changed expectations are justified."
European stocks were lifted by a jump in oil companies
amid the OPEC talk, although banks struggled as Royal
Bank of Scotland failed a Bank of England stress test
and Italian lenders fell before a referendum on the country's
political system on Sunday.
Worries about China's financial sector had also spread in
Asia overnight. Shanghai stocks fell about 1 percent amid
concern about government moves to stem capital flight and halt
the recent sharp fall in the yuan.
"The stress could continue for a while," said Gu Weiyong,
chief investment officer at hedge fund Ucom Investment Co.
"Whether the situation gets better depends on the willingness of
the central bank to inject more liquidity into the system."
EMERGING PAIN
Emerging stocks rose marginally but were headed
for their biggest monthly fall since January. Currencies hit by
the latest onslaught from the dollar were also set to close
November with hefty losses.
The Turkish lira and Mexican peso have lost
around 8 to 9 percent versus the dollar for their biggest
monthly declines since 2008 and 2012 respectively.
Not only riskier assets have suffered. Gold is on
track for its biggest monthly decline since mid 2013, largely
pressured by the bets of a series of U.S. interest rate hikes
over the next year.
The euro has fallen over 3 percent. Euro zone
inflation for November came in at 0.6 percent year-on-year on
Wednesday. That was its highest in two years, although still
below the European Central Bank's preferred level of just under
2 percent.
The ECB meets next week, and expectations are the bank will
extend its stimulus programme, already at more than 1.5 trillion
euros. Euro zone government bond yields nudged lower on
Wednesday.
