GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks, dollar ease before U.S. payrolls, Italy referendum

By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Dec 2 Global stocks, oil and the dollar
eased on Friday as investors took a cautious stance before U.S.
payrolls data, which may cement the case for a Federal Reserve
rate increase, and Italy's referendum on constitutional reform
on Sunday.
Strong economic data from the United States, including
upbeat manufacturing activity and construction spending, have
bolstered the view that the Fed will tighten monetary policy
faster than expected to keep inflationary pressures in check.
U.S. employers probably hired more people in November amid
growing confidence in the economy, making it almost certain that
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month
.
Stock futures on Wall Street were down 0.3
percent. The S&P 500 is up more than 2 percent since the
November presidential election on hopes that President-elect
Donald Trump's policies will stoke growth.
Yields for 10-year U.S. Treasuries eased after
reaching an 18-month high of 2.492 percent overnight.
The dollar was on course for its first weekly decline in
four weeks against the euro and a basket of currencies as
investors trimmed bets following recent gains.
"I don't think we need to overcomplicate things today. You
have the Friday factor, there is always a degree of reserve
before payrolls. It does also feel as if liquidity is already
falling ahead of the end of the year. Some people may be sitting
back and waiting for January," said Neil Mellor, a strategist at
BNY Mellon in London.
In Europe, the benchmark STOXX 600 fell more than 1
percent dragged lower by industrial and financial stocks.
European stocks, down 12 percent this year, are the worst
performers among major equity indexes globally and have
underperformed peers in the U.S. by about nearly 15 percentage
points this year.
Some investors expect the trend to continue, as Europe faces
a string of ballots over the next 12 months starting from
Sunday, when Italians votes on Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
constitutional reform and Austrians elect their president.
ITALIAN UNCERTAINTY
Uncertainty over the outcome and market impact of this
weekend's referendum in Italy has caused choppy trading across
European markets, with the country's beleaguered banking sector
and government bonds seeing the busiest activity.
Italy's local benchmark stock index has lost about
a quarter of its value this year and is by far the worst
performing major market globally.
European equity funds suffered $2 billion in outflows in the
week to Thursday, according to fund tracking firm EPFR, with
year-to-date outflows now approaching nearly $100 billion.
Investors appear to be having some last-minute reservations
and squared off some bearish bets ahead of the weekend's
referendum.
The gap between Italian and German bond yields
- which shot to a 2 1/2-year high of 188 basis points (bps) last
week - fell to 167 bps on Friday.
"I suspect on Monday it will be very difficult to have a
definitive opinion on what could be the future government in
Italy and the appetite for further reform," said Franck Dixmier,
global head of fixed income at AllianzGI, adding that the fund
was "short" Italian bonds.
In commodity markets, oil prices eased from the 16-month
high they reached after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries agreed to cut output for the first time since 2008.
Russia also agreed to reduce production for the first time in 15
years.
Brent crude futures eased 0.26 percent to $53.80 a
barrel.
