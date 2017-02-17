GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks lose momentum after record-breaking week

* Global stocks retreat from record highs
* French-German bond premium rises on election developments
* Earnings buoying European equities
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump
By Helen Reid
LONDON, Feb 17 Global equity markets were set to
end the week on a softer footing on Friday, after setting record
highs in the previous two sessions, as investors looked for
clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.
The MSCI All-Country World index was still
headed for its fourth straight week of gains after rising to a
record high on Thursday, buoyed by positive signs for global
economic growth. But Asian and European markets eased as
investors cashed in recent gains.
MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
pulled back 0.2 percent, Tokyo stocks closed
down 0.6 percent and the pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.3
percent lower, although it remained near its highest
level in 13 months.
European stocks have benefited from positive earnings
surprises and a surge in merger and acquisition deals, with U.S.
food company Kraft's bid to merge with Britain's
Unilever the latest in a string of deals.
With more than half the STOXX 600 companies reporting,
55 percent had beaten forecasts.
"As long as the fundamentals and the earnings story continue
to carry through, there's a reason to be invested in these stock
markets," said Nandini Ramakrishnan, global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
The lure of record-high world stock markets gave funds that
only bet on rising prices their first weekly inflows in a year,
figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Friday
.
U.S. equities futures indicated a weaker open for the Dow
Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes, down 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
Although the dollar was 0.2 percent firmer on the day, it
was hovering near a one-week low against a basket of currencies
and headed for its sixth week of losses in the last
eight, as investors awaited substantive market-friendly news
from President Donald Trump on tax reform.
The greenback hit a one-month high on Wednesday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen supported a near-term rate
increase due to signs of robust economic growth.
Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex strategist at IG Securities
in Tokyo, said the dollar's recent bounce lacked conviction.
"This shows that the market is still trying to work out the
implication of President Trump's policies, of which his approach
to trade may not be supportive for the dollar," he said.
Sterling fell half a percent to $1.2427 after data
showing retail sales in Britain fell 0.3 percent month-on-month
last month, against expectations for a 0.9 percent rise,
indicating consumers' spending appetite was feeling a Brexit
bite as inflation picked up.
EURO DEBT YIELDS DIP
Bond yields slipped pretty much across the board. Yields on
U.S. Treasuries, the benchmark for global borrowing
costs, were at 2.41 percent, after rising during the week on
U.S. rate hike speculation. Yields on German Bunds, Europe's
benchmark, were down 4 basis points at 0.3 percent
.
Developments in the French presidential election continue to
surprise bond markets. The premium that investors demand to hold
French instead of German government bonds shot higher on Friday
after French leftist leaders suggested they may cooperate in
upcoming elections.
That increases their chances of facing eurosceptic Marine Le
Pen on May 7, heightening uncertainty about who would win the
presidency.
Safe-haven Bunds and other core countries like France and
Austria have seen yields rise this week, but Spain and Italy
have seen theirs fall for the first week in five, helped by some
soothing noises from the European Central Bank.
Gold was set for its third week of gains as political
uncertainty spurred demand for the safe haven precious metal. It
was down 0.2 percent on the day.
Brent crude futures were down 0.5 percent, paring
back earlier gains. OPEC sources told Reuters the producers'
club could extend its output cut in order to rein in global
oversupply.
Copper was set to end the week lower as
profit-taking pared back the price of the three-month copper
contract, though concerns over supply from Chilean and
Indonesian mines remained.
