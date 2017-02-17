GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks pull back after record high

* Global stocks retreat from record highs
* Bank stocks weigh on Wall Street
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Stocks on major world markets
dipped on Friday in the wake of consecutive sessions of record
highs, as investors looked for clarity on U.S. President Donald
Trump's tax and trade policies.
Despite the decline, the MSCI All-Country World index
remained on track for its fourth straight week
of gains after rising to a record high on Thursday on positive
signs of global economic growth.
Wall Street was lower for a second straight day as softness
in financial stocks, down 0.5 percent, weighed on
equities. Banks had provided a boost earlier in the week when
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave testimony that
appeared to open the door for a rate hike in March.
Markets have also been underpinned by expectations of
concrete fiscal plans from the Trump administration, which vowed
last week to announce a tax reform plan in the coming weeks.
"The market seems to be extremely generous to the Trump
organization and I guess the market is focused on the long term
of what might be versus what is happening right now," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"At some point the market is going to expect the things that
it is moving higher on to actually happen."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.21 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 20,557.56, the S&P 500 lost 5.75
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,341.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,811.94.
U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
European stocks edged lower as gains in Allianz
and Unilever offset a decline in banking and mining
stocks.
MSCI's benchmark global equity index lost 0.4 percent to
442.76 points, retreating from a record high of 444.94 on
Thursday. Europe's index of leading 300 stocks was 0.09
percent lower.
The dollar, up 0.4 percent, improved versus most
peers with the exception of the yen, leaving it little changed
on the week following a mildly hawkish view from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and surprising strong U.S. data on retail
sales and consumer prices.
The yen rose against major currencies as concerns
about the upcoming French elections and the lack of movement in
fiscal changes in the United States kindled safe-haven demand
for the Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday as concerns over the
French election and weak data in Britain added to risk aversion,
hurting stock markets and boosting demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 10/32 in
price to yield 2.4146 percent, down from 2.45 percent late on
Thursday, after touching a one-week low of 2.4.
Oil slipped, pressured by growing global stocks, while
expectations that an oil output cut by producers might
eventually balance the market helped to underpin prices.
Brent crude lost 0.3 percent to $55.46 while U.S.
crude declined 0.5 percent to $53.07 a barrel.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)