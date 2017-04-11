GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe around the world as Syria tensions rise

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Safety bid sends gold higher, bonds rally
* Europe stocks edge down after Asia dips
* Wall Street indexes fall, oil reverses gains
* Emerging market stocks down for fourth straight day
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 11 Nervous investors sought
shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as tensions
between the United States and Russia over Syria took center
stage after comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
U.S. indexes were lower while European shares reversed
slight gains amid uncertainty over the looming French
presidential election.
Tillerson traveled for a visit to Moscow with a unified
message from world powers, denouncing Russian support for Syria,
after a meeting with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven
major advanced economies and Middle East allies.
Western countries blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for
a deadly gas attack last week. U.S. President Donald Trump
responded by firing cruise missiles at a Syrian air base.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stood by Moscow's ally
Assad, who denies blame.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday for a second straight
day as anxiety about possible U.S. military strikes against
Syria and North Korea and the outcome of the coming French
election spurred demand for low-risk government debt.
"Any escalation in geopolitical concerns could push us back
lower in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
However, yields trimmed their fall after government data
that showed an increase in job openings in February.
The yield on benchmark Treasury 10-year notes US10YT=RR was
last at 2.328 percent, down 3.3 basis points from late on
Monday, while the 30-year yield US30YT=RR was nearly 3 basis
points lower at 2.959 percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.39 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 20,563.63, the S&P 500 lost 15.61
points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,341.55 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,828.78.
Emerging market stocks were down 0.4 percent, on
track for their fourth straight day of declines.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.3 percent. The U.S.
dollar was down 0.7 percent and the euro fell 0.5 percent
against the broadly stronger Japanese yen. The euro
hit an almost five-month low versus the yen.
Along with concerns about Syria investors were also looking
anxiously to France where the latest polls showed far-left
candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon gaining against the rest of the
pack before the first round of voting on April 23.
The pan-European STOXX 600 share index fell 0.4
percent. MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding
Japan fell 0.3 percent.
Gold, viewed in times of global tension as a safe
place to store wealth, last traded up 1 percent on the day at
almost $1,266.96 an ounce. It hit a five-month high above $1,270
on Friday after the U.S. missile strike.
Oil retreated from five-week highs hit earlier in the day as
concerns about rising U.S. shale production offset support from
tensions in the Middle East and production cuts in OPEC and
other states.
Global benchmark Brent fell 0.5 percent to $55.69,
breaking a six-session winning streak. U.S. crude was down 0.4
percent at $52.90 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Dion Rabouin in New
York, Kit Rees, John Geddie, Ritvik Carvalho and Nigel
Stephenson in London; Editing by Keith Weir, Pritha Sarkar and
Frances Kerry)