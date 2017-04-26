GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hit record high as corporate America shines

* Strong earnings, prospect of U.S. tax cuts drive world
stocks
* European earnings also beat expectations, shares edge
higher
* World equity index up nearly 2 pct this week, 8 pct in
2017
* Euro holds on to bulk of gains made after French vote
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, April 26 World stocks hit a record high
on Wednesday after strong earnings and the prospect of tax cuts
for corporate America boosted U.S. shares and the euro held on
to recent gains as political concerns in France ebbed.
European shares edged higher towards 20-month highs hit
earlier this week after centrist Emmanuel Macron's win in the
first round of French presidential elections considerably
reduced the risk of a French exit from the single currency.
On Wednesday, high-than-expected earnings from European
companies helped European stocks reverse early falls and edge
higher.
"We have had 25 percent of companies reporting, and a
majority of those have beaten estimates," said Emmanuel Cau,
global equity strategist at JP Morgan.
"Pretty much every single euro zone data point out has
surprised to the upside, and this is driving upgrades."
Overall, first-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies were
expected to rise 5.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S data. Revenues are expected to increase 5.7 percent.
That compares to the 11.4 percent earnings growth expected
for top U.S. companies.
The euro held on to the bulk of the gains made
earlier this week; it fell 0.27 percent to $1.0897 against a
strengthening dollar, but is still up over 1.5 percent from
Friday's close.
Against a backdrop of receding concern over the French
presidential elections, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a
conciliatory note and flagged tax cuts, boosting investor
optimism and demand for risky assets.
This, along with a strong set of earnings for U.S. companies
for the first quarter pushed the MSCI world equity index
, which tracks shares in 46 countries, up 0.1
percent to a fresh record high. It is up nearly 2 percent this
week and 8.35 percent since the start of the year.
"On top of (the French election result) we have had a very
decent set of corporate earnings in the U.S. and that helped
push the market further along the same direction," said Investec
economist Philip Shaw.
"I am unsure how further along we really are on the tax
cutting agenda, but it is certainly not doing market sentiment
any harm," he added.
Further details on President Trump's tax cutting plans are
expected to be announced later on Wednesday, potentially
reviving reflation bets.
The threat of a U.S. government shutdown this weekend also
receded after Trump backed away from demanding Congress include
funding for his planned border wall with Mexico in a spending
bill.
The slew of positive news pushed the Nasdaq composite to a
record high on Tuesday while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against
recent peaks.
U.S. Treasury yields, meanwhile, rose above 2.30 percent for
the first time in two weeks.
"U.S. bond yields have broken higher without the support of
commodity prices which is one of the clearest signs that the
Trump trade is back," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.
Oil prices resumed their downward trend on
Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and
record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC's
ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.
Euro zone government bond yields nudged up ahead of Trump's
keenly anticipated tax announcement.
Investors were also looking ahead to Thursday's policy
meeting of the European Central Bank.
While no changes are expected, policymakers see scope for
sending a small signal in June towards reducing monetary
stimulus, according to sources, another factor underpinning the
single currency.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Toby Chopra)