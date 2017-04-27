GLOBAL MARKETS-Equity markets dip on U.S. tax plan; euro weakens on Draghi

* European shares snap six-day winning streak
* Oil slumps as Libya restarts oilfields
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 27 Key world stock markets
dipped on Thursday after a three-day rally in the wake of a
largely expected U.S. tax cut plan, while the euro weakened
after comments from European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi.
On Wall Street, stocks edged lower after a lukewarm
reception for U.S. President Donald Trump's tax plan unveiled on
Wednesday, some of the details of which were largely expected by
investors.
The plan proposes deep U.S. tax cuts, many for businesses,
that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted. The
market now is waiting to see if the proposal will become law.
"It is getting to the point, this may be the last sort of
hurrah for the hope trade – the announcement of the tax cut,"
said Tom Siomades, head of the Investment Consulting Group of
Hartford Funds, in an interview with Reuters, referring to the
stock market rally in the wake of Trump's election.
However, losses on Wall Street Thursday were curbed as
corporate earnings continue to show strong results for the
quarter. Comcast was the top boost to the benchmark
S&P 500 index after its results.
"You still have this upward press of real solid earnings and
good economic data, but if this deteriorates at all you are
going to have a blow down," said Siomades.
U.S. economic data showed new orders for key U.S.-made
capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second
straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business
investment accelerated in the first quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.39 points,
or 0.05 percent, to 20,963.7, the S&P 500 lost 1.11
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,386.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,042.04.
Europe's main bourses fell as much as 0.5 percent
as traders pulled back after a six-session winning streak on
relief at the outcome of the first round of France's
presidential election and encouraging earnings.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.21
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.15 percent to retreat from a record.
As widely expected, the ECB made no changes to its record
low interest rates or stimulus program, but euro zone government
bond yields and the euro fell after Draghi said policymakers did
not discuss removing the bank's easing bias on monetary policy
at this month's meeting.
The benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last down
almost 5 basis points at 0.302 percent. The euro was down
0.34 percent to $1.0866 against the dollar.
The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso went in
opposite directions after the U.S. said it would not scrap the
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The Mexican peso strengthened 0.53 percent versus the U.S.
dollar at 19.08.
The Canadian dollar weakened 0.32 percent versus the
greenback at 1.37 per dollar.
Microsoft, Amazon.com and Google parent
Alphabet are scheduled to report results after the
closing bell on Wall Street. First quarter earnings are expected
to show growth of 12.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data, those most since 2011.
Oil prices retreated after news that two key oilfields in
Libya had restarted, pumping crude for export into an already
bloated market.
U.S. crude fell 2.5 percent to $48.38 per barrel and
Brent was last at $51.12, down 2.46 percent on the day.
