GLOBAL MARKETS-Buoyant data bolsters euro rally, Wall Street creeps higher

* European stocks climb after upbeat data
* Wall Street rises as Trump federal budget plan released
* Euro dips; sterling subdued after Manchester attack
* Oil dips below $54 on Trump budget proposals
(Adds Wall Street open; changes dateline to New York; updates
throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, May 23 Shares climbed across the euro
zone on Tuesday after data showed robust growth, and Wall Street
ticked higher as a U.S. federal budget proposal called for
slashing healthcare programs and boosting military spending.
Businesses across the euro zone were on their strongest run
since 2011, according to IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index for May. It matched the previous month's 56.8,
its highest since April 2011. A reading above 50 indicates
growth.
"It's a very good result and it's broad-based. We've got a
good pace of growth here. The fact we have maintained this high
level in May is great news for second-quarter GDP," said Chris
Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.29
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.14 percent.
The euro had hit a six-month high but retreated as
traders locked in some of this month's 3.5 percent surge, while
a suicide bombing in Britain subdued the pound after more signs
of a drop in the UK economy dented it.
The bombing of a pop concert in Manchester killed 22 people
and wounded dozens. Sterling had fallen but rose
0.8 percent in mid-day trading to $1.3010.
"Increasingly the markets are just more and more numb to
these. As bad as they are and as horrific as they are, the
market immediately looks through these things and uses these as
buying opportunities more than anything else,” said Brad
Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York.
In the United States, investors looked to President Donald
Trump's first full budget plan, released on Tuesday.
It calls for an increase in military and infrastructure
spending but also a raft of politically sensitive cuts,
including to healthcare and food assistance programs for the
poor, with the aim of chopping government spending by $3.6
trillion and balancing the budget over the next decade.
"In the U.S. all eyes are on Trump's budget proposal," said
Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank
in New York. "People will keep an eye on any sort of indication
of corporate tax reform as well as infrastructure spending."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.26 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 20,932.09, the S&P 500 gained 3.21
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,397.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.83 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,131.79.
Trump's budget in its current form is unlikely to be
approved by Congress, which will craft its own tax and spending
plans.
However, the plan's proposal to sell off half of strategic
U.S. oil reserves weighed on crude futures, offsetting optimism
over expectations that other major oil producers would agree to
extend supply curbs this week.
Oil prices bounced around on Tuesday. U.S. crude
rose 0.1 percent to $51.18 per barrel and Brent was
last at $53.94, up 0.13 percent on the day at 1500 GMT.
In Greece, short-dated government bond yields
rose sharply and banking stocks fell after euro zone finance
ministers failed to agree debt relief for Greece with the
International Monetary Fund and did not release new loans to
Athens.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.07 percent. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.25 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
lost 0.33 percent.
The dollar index against a basket of currencies rose
0.01 percent. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.19 percent
versus the greenback at 111.12 per dollar, while sterling
was last trading at $1.2977, down 0.16 percent on the day.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Jonathan Cable and Abhinav
Ramnarayan in London, George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Roberta
Rampton in Washington and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)