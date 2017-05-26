GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices see-saw, sterling hit as May's lead shrinks

* Crude falls, gives up earlier gains
* European stocks open down, track Asia
* Sterling hit as PM Theresa May's pre-election poll lead
shrinks
* G7 leaders to hold two days of talks in Sicily
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe
LONDON, May 26 Oil prices see-sawed on Friday
after OPEC extended cuts in oil production but disappointed
investors by not going further, while sterling slid after a poll
showed the ruling Conservatives' lead shrinking two weeks before
an election.
European stocks fell as turbulence in oil
markets and the prospect of tough talks at a meeting of G7
leaders met in Italy undermined risk appetite.
Asian shares also fell, while U.S. stock futures slipped
.
British stock markets , however, bucked the
trend and hit record highs, with a selloff in sterling seen
boding well for exporters.
Britain's pound tumbled 0.8 percent to a three-week low of
$1.2834 and hit its lowest level in two months against
Europe's single currency.
The first opinion poll since a suicide bombing killed 22
people indicated Britain's opposition Labour Party had cut the
Conservative Party's lead to five points with less than a
fortnight to go to the parliamentary election.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said a big win would
strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations.
"With this kind of momentum and almost two weeks to go until
the vote, not only is this not going to be the breeze that May
anticipated when she called the snap election last month, it
could yet turn into a humiliating defeat for the Conservative
leader and her party," said Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA.
"It's turning into a rotten end to the week for the pound."
With the exception of London's FTSE, most major European
bourses were down more than 0.5 percent .
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan, which closed at a two-year high
on Thursday, fell 0.2 percent, shrinking its weekly gain to 1.45
percent. Japan's Nikkei closed 0.6 percent lower.
OIL ROLLER-COASTER
Oil prices initially recovered some ground after tumbling 5
percent on Thursday, before falling back.
On Thursday in Vienna, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC producers agreed to
extend a cut in oil production by nine months until march 2018
as they grapple with a supply glut. But that
disappointed investors betting on longer or larger curbs.
Brent crude futures were at $50.84 per barrel at
1215 GMT, reversing earlier gains to trade 1.2 percent lower on
the day. They were on track to end Friday with a weekly loss of
just over 5 percent.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were
below $50, at $48.29, down 1.2 percent on the day.
Meanwhile, analysts said there was caution in the markets
ahead of a meeting of leaders from the world's richest economies
that was expected to expose deep divisions with U.S. President
Donald Trump over trade and climate change.
The G7 summit comes after Trump criticised military spending
by the United States' NATO allies and condemned German trade
policies a day earlier.
"If the G7 meeting breaks out in a row, which is possible,
then that's not going to set us for a good Monday when UK
markets are closed and liquidity is dampened," said Steve
Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank in London.
"So if I was an investor here I would not want to dip a toe
into risk assets in case we get something out of the G7 that
could be a bit unsavoury."
The dollar slipped 0.8 percent to 110.90 yen, while
the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major peers, was 0.2 percent lower at 97.080. The
euro was a touch firmer at $1.1223.
The weaker dollar and pullback in risk appetite were a boon
for gold. Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,265.88 an
ounce.
Safe-haven government bond yields also fell, with U.S.
Treasury yields down 2 basis points at 2.23 percent.
A gauge of U.S. bond market volatility fell to
its lowest level since 2014, after signals from the U.S. Federal
Reserve this week that it will go slow with interest-rate hikes
and winding down the more than $4 trillion of debt securities
amassed as part of efforts to stimulate the economy.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore;
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Richard Lough)