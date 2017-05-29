GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian bank worries leak into second week

* European shares dip, Asian markets also off highs
* Sterling recovers some ground with London on holiday
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend
reports
* Italian banks down 2 percent
By Patrick Graham and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, May 29 Concerns over Italy's banks and
Britain's national election campaign dominated holiday-thinned
European financial markets on Monday, prodding stock markets
lower after Asian share indices fell back off 2-year highs.
Sterling, hammered by a slump for Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservatives in opinion polls last week, recovered some
ground after weekend numbers confirmed the trend but showed her
still on course to win next week's vote.
European share prices were a touch lower, led by a
half-percent fall in banking shares as worries over
recapitalisations of regional Italian lenders bled over into a
second week.
Weekend reports that Italy's main parties could converge on
a proportional electoral law also pointed to growing chances of
an early election that carries the risk of a win for the
anti-establishment 5-Star movement.
"If approved, the new law could significantly increase the
chances of a vote in the autumn ... It remains to be seen what
the chances of a stable parliamentary majority will be," one
trader said.
European blue chips eased 0.2 percent, with
Italy's Banco BPM and Unicredit both down
around 2 percent. Germany's DAX was little changed.
Asian markets were lower overall after some early gains that
largely shrugged off another missile launch by North Korea
, the broad MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dipping 0.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent while Australian
shares fell as much as 0.8 percent, hit by another round
of falls in the prices of oil and other commodities. China's
markets are also closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.
South Korea's KOSPI added 0.4 percent to touch a
record high and was on track for its seventh straight day of
gains.
"There are not many negative factors in the market for the
KOSPI, and demand seems still strong enough to push the index up
a bit more," said Kim Ji-hyung, a stock analyst at Hanyang
Securities.
On currency markets, the dollar was broadly flat, trading at
$1.1180 per euro and 111.34 yen after steadying on a better
batch of U.S. economic data on Friday that solidified
expectations of a rise in official interest rates next month.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
in Singapore on Monday that medium-term trends in U.S. inflation
remained "pretty favourable," despite some recent soft consumer
price data.
After falling more than 2 cents last week, sterling was 0.25
percent stronger against the dollar and euro.
"A lot of what we are seeing is the after effects of
Friday's news and data releases," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a
currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"We have a little bit of dollar strength following better
U.S. data and some hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials. And we have a little bit of a pound recovery
following the latest poll results from the UK."
