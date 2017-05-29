REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Italian banks sink on early election worries

(Restores missing phrase from first paragraph.)
* European shares dip, Asian markets also off highs
* Italian bank shares down more than 3 percent
* Sterling recovers some ground with London on holiday
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, May 29 Concern over Italy's banks and
Britain's national election dominated holiday-thinned European
financial markets on Monday, pushing stock markets lower after
Asian share indices fell back off two-year highs.
Sterling, hammered by a slump for Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservatives in opinion polls last week, recovered after
weekend polls confirmed the trend but showed her still on course
to win next week's vote.
European share prices were lower overall, but Italian
banks and blue chips fell as worries over recapitalisations of
regional Italian lenders bled over into a second week
.
Weekend reports that Italy's main parties could converge on
a proportional electoral law pointed to growing chances of an
early election that may yield an indecisive hung parliament.
"The risk of early elections has suddenly increased to 60
percent," LC Macro Advisers founder Lorenzo Codogno said. "A
hung parliament is thus the most likely outcome."
European blue chips overall slipped 0.2 percent,
but losses for Banco BPM, Unicredit and
others drove a 3.4 percent loss for Italy's banking index - its
biggest in nearly four months.
Milan's main blue-chip index fell almost 2 percent
while Germany's DAX was little changed.
Asian markets were also lower overall after some early gains
that largely shrugged off another missile launch by North Korea
, the broad MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dipping 0.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent while Australian
shares fell as much as 0.8 percent, hit by another round
of falls in the prices of oil and other commodities. China's
markets are also closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.
On currency markets, the dollar was flat, trading at $1.1185
per euro and 111.35 yen after steadying on a better batch of
U.S. economic data on Friday that solidified expectations of a
rise in official interest rates next month.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
in Singapore on Monday that medium-term trends in U.S. inflation
remained "pretty favourable," despite some recent soft consumer
price data.
After falling more than 2 cents last week, sterling was 0.2
to 0.3 percent stronger against the dollar and euro
.
"A lot of what we are seeing is the after effects of
Friday's news and data releases," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a
currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"We have a little bit of dollar strength following better
U.S. data and some hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
officials. And we have a little bit of a pound recovery
following the latest poll results from the UK."
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Editing by Larry King)