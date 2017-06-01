GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat U.S. data lifts S&P, Nasdaq to record highs; oil rises

* U.S. factory, private jobs data beat expectations
* Oil rebounds from 3-week lows on large U.S. inventory draw
* China's yuan strengthens beyond 6.8 per dollar
(Updates market action; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 1 Major world stock markets rose
on Thursday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs on
encouraging U.S. economic data, while oil prices recovered from
three-week lows following a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S.
crude inventories.
Surprisingly strong data on U.S. private jobs growth and
manufacturing activity in May revived traders' appetite for the
dollar and reduced the safe-haven appeal of gold and U.S. and
German government bonds.
The Institute for Supply Management said its barometer of
U.S. factory activity edged up to 54.9 last month from 54.8 in
April, while ADP reported private payrolls grew by 253,000 last
month, beating analysts' median forecast of a 185,000 increase.
These reports reinforced traders' expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy
meeting and supported the outlook for possibly another hike
after June.
"We think it’s consistent with continued progress in the
economy and possibly a hike in September," said John Herrmann,
director of interest rates strategy at MUFG Securities in New
York.
In midday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 63.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,071.78, the S&P 500
gained 10.24 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,422.04 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 28.81 points, or 0.46 percent, to
6,227.33.
Earlier Thursday, the S&P and Nasdaq reached intraday record
peaks at 2,423.86 and 6,233.15, respectively.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index increased
0.39 percent, at 1,538.07, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.68
points or 0.14 percent, to 498.5.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 1.56 points or 0.34 percent, to
465.35.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.32 percent, to 97.233.
China's yuan, however, strengthened beyond 6.8 per dollar
for the first time since Nov. 11 after the central bank pushed
its reference rate, around which the spot rate can fluctuate,
0.8 percent higher in the second-largest single-day appreciation
of the currency since it was de-pegged from the dollar in 2005.
Traders said major state-owned banks were selling dollars.
In the bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
were up 3 basis points at 2.225 percent, while the
German counterpart was marginally higher at 0.310
percent.
In commodities, Brent crude was last up $0.38, or
0.75 percent, at $51.14 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up
$0.57, or 1.18 percent, at $48.89 per barrel.
Government data on Thursday showed U.S. crude inventories
dropped by 6.4 million barrels, greater than a forecast 4.4
million-barrel decline. The stock draw offered some respite from
worries over a global oversupply in oil.
Spot gold prices fell $5.14 or 0.41 percent, to
$1,262.95 an ounce.
