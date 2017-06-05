GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets dip with oil price, sterling firms

* Oil falls as Qatar rift threatens output cuts
* Sterling recovers as investors focus on election
* Wall Street stocks dip after falls in oil, European market
* Thursday's ECB meeting keeps lid on euro zone bond yields
* Gold hits six-week high after Friday's U.S. jobs report
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 5 World equity markets dipped
with oil prices on Monday amid concerns a diplomatic rift among
some key Middle Eastern energy producers may weaken a pact on
output cuts, while sterling firmed as investors focused on the
impending British election.
The U.S. dollar edged up off seven-month lows hit on Friday
after a weaker-than-forecast jobs report as U.S. Treasury yields
rose and markets signaled they expected the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates next week.
Key U.S. stock indexes were little changed to lower as
investors mostly shrugged off weekend attacks in London and
after Arab states cut ties with Qatar over alleged support for
Islamist and Iran.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at
21,205.88, the S&P 500 lost 1.45 points, or 0.06 percent,
to 2,437.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.79
points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,304.00.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.09
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.10 percent.
In the Middle East, Qatar's main stock index fell
more than 7 percent after Saudi Arabia - the world's biggest
crude oil exporter - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain
cut ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting
terrorism.
Qatar is the world's biggest supplier of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) and a major supplier of condensate.
Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose
more than 1 percent at one point, recouping some of last week's
4 percent losses, but turned tails to drop back below $50 a
barrel.
It was last at $49.16, down 1.58 percent, with U.S. crude
falling 1.45 percent to $46.97 per barrel.
"I think it's still going to be a bit of a debate on the
true impact it can have on the oil market," said Olivier Jakob,
strategist at Petromatrix.
"In terms of oil flows it doesn't change very much but there
is a wider geopolitical impact one needs to consider," he said,
adding that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi
Arabia could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production cuts.
Britain's pound initially fell half a cent against
the dollar after the third militant attack in Britain in less
than three months but recovered and last traded at $1.2924, up
0.24 percent.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday's election would go
ahead. Opinion polls in the past week have put her Conservatives
ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.
"Even if May does just about enough to increase the majority
- that could still potentially be sterling positive," said ING
currency strategist Viraj Patel.
The dollar index rose 0.12 percent, having hit its
lowest since Nov. 9 after Friday's report showing the U.S.
economy added fewer jobs than expected last month. Unemployment,
however, fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasuries
were last down 4/32 in price, with yields at 2.173 from 2.159
percent late on Friday.
Markets see a 94 percent chance of the Federal Reserve
raising interest rates by a quarter point at its June 13-14
meeting.
European Central Bank policymakers meet this week. They are
expected to take a more benign view of the euro zone economy and
discuss dropping pledges to ramp up economic stimulus if needed,
sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters
last week.
The euro fell 0.27 percent to $1.1249 and the
Japanese yen weakened 0.05 percent versus the greenback at
110.46 per dollar.
Gold hit a six-week high of $1,282 an ounce, with
traders citing the U.S. jobs report and reduced prospects of
aggressive Fed rate increases. It last traded at $1,281.01.
