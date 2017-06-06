GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows

* Gold, German bunds at recent highs as safe assets thrive
* U.S. stocks open lower, European shares hit
* Sterling stays steady as polls narrow before UK election
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar dropped to seven-month lows on Tuesday and world stocks
slid as political uncertainty from the United States to the
Middle East and weakness in commodity markets pushed investors
away from risky assets.
The yen and gold also gained amid prevailing caution as an
Arab rift opened up around Qatar, and ahead of testimony from
the former head of the FBI, a British election and the European
Central Bank's next move, which all happen on Thursday.
Wall Street was lower for a second day after both European
and Asian stocks dropped during their sessions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.09 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 21,152.95, the S&P 500 lost 5 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 2,431.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 6.70 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,288.98.
"We've had a little bit of a cooling off in equities
following the breaking of links with Qatar - a lot of people
think it may force oil prices lower and remove some of the
inflationary pressures," said RBC economist Cathal Kennedy.
"As those pressures ease, it pushes out the horizon for
interest rate rises."
On what BayernLB analysts called "Super Thursday", British
voters will also go to polls in an increasingly unpredictable
general election, the European Central Bank is due to meet and
later the same day and former FBI director James Comey will
testify before Congress.
"We have a big week or so ahead of us with the UK heading to
the polls and the ECB announcing its latest monetary policy
decision on Thursday and the Federal Reserve doing the same next
Wednesday," said Craig Erlam, a market analyst for OANDA
securities. "Once these events pass, we may have a little more
clarity and therefore see a little less caution in the markets."
The diplomatic spat in the Middle East left oil prices
hovering just below $50 a barrel and this, in turn, hit European
stocks, which tumbled across the board.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.66
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.25 percent.
The broad Euro STOXX 600 was down 0.7 percent while
German stocks were down 1.05 percent.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan closed 0.2 percent lower, while
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.95 percent.
U.S. crude fell 0.38 percent to $47.22 per barrel
and Brent was last at $49.19, down 0.57 percent on the
day.
Investors instead bought gold, U.S. Treasuries and German
government bonds - some of the safest assets in the world -
thrusting gold prices to seven-week highs and German
10-year borrowing costs to six-week lows.
U.S. Treasury yields dropped to a seven-month low of 2.129
percent at one stage . It is a move that has come
despite the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise U.S.
interest rates next week, but also follows a run of
weaker-than-expected U.S. data.
Erlam of OANDA said another area for concern is how steady
sterling has been - about flat against both the dollar and the
euro - potentially a sign of complacency
before the election.
The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May over the
opposition Labour Party ahead of Thursday's general election has
narrowed to just 1 percentage point, according to a poll
conducted before the attacks in London on Saturday.
Other polls in recent days have found bigger leads for the
Conservatives of up to 11 and 12 points.
The dollar, meanwhile, was fell to a more than six-week low
against the yen and was at its weakest since the November
U.S. election against a basket of other world currencies.
The dip came ahead of Comey's expected testimony on
Thursday.
Reports suggest the former FBI chief plans to talk about
conversations in which U.S. President Trump allegedly pressured
him to drop his investigation into former national security
adviser Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing to disclose
conversations with Russian officials.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London and
Richard Leong and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York)