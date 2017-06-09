GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar cleans up as UK election shock stuns sterling

* British election sees government losing majority
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.27 in erratic trade
* Dollar makes biggest gain in six weeks
* Wall St weathers Comey testimony; ECB strikes dovish note
* Oil down 4 percent for the week in third weekly drop
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 9 A shock British election result
that left no single party with a clear claim to power hit
sterling on Friday and left the dollar on course for its best
day in over a month, while world shares headed towards their
first weekly fall since April.
The outcome of the snap poll, called by Prime Minister
Theresa May to try to bolster her parliamentary majority, was a
blow to investors who had already weathered major risk events in
the United States and Europe the previous day.
But the reaction as it unfolded suggested a more limited
impact than after last year's Brexit vote, which triggered a
prolonged decline in the pound and unsettled other assets.
After a sharp initial fall, the pound
steadied early in European trading and then began to claw back
ground. Safe-haven gold and U.S. Treasuries drifted lower
and futures markets pointed to Wall Street opening modestly
higher.
"The uncertainty is bad news for sterling," said Bank of
America, Merrill Lynch European equity & cross-asset strategist
James Barty. "I think for the global market it doesn't matter.
Unlike Brexit, which at the time had a spillover into other
markets, this is a very UK-specific thing."
Bets that another drop in sterling would flatter
international firms' profits pushed London's FTSE as
much as 1 percent higher but it was up a more limited 0.4
percent by mid-session.
Bourses in Frankfurt, Paris and Milan
had also slipped back to leave MSCI's closely-followed
46-country 'All World' index down 0.1 percent and set for its
first weekly fall since mid-April.
May's Conservatives failed to win an outright majority in
parliament. It meant she turned to Northern Ireland's small
Democratic Unionist Party to retain power, amid serious
questions about her own future.
That raised fears the political turmoil could delay and
confound talks on leaving the European Union, which are due to
start in less than two weeks.
The pound shed more than 2 percent against the dollar,
dropping as low as $1.2636 and 88.6 pence per euro
-- two- and six-month troughs -- before recovering all
the way to $1.2741 and 87.70. Yields on 10-year gilts
also ticked higher after falling to 1 percent.
John Wraith, a strategist at UBS, said there was a high
likelihood of a potentially prolonged period of uncertainty over
whether May would be replaced. But he cautioned bears against
chasing the pound much lower.
"Today's result will in part be seen as a vote against a
definitive break from the EU, and the market may soon begin to
reassess the probability of a so-called 'hard Brexit'."
NO SMOKING GUN
There was much less drama elsewhere.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended
the day all but flat.
The Japanese yen eased to 110.40 per dollar, while
the euro was down 0.35 percent against the U.S. currency at
$1.1173.
The single currency had slipped overnight when the European
Central Bank cut forecasts for inflation and said it had not
discussed scaling back its massive bond-buying campaign, sending
bond yields to multi-month lows.
Italian bond yields fell again on Friday as the head of the
country's ruling Democratic Party, Matteo Renzi, said he was
pessimistic over the chances of reaching a new cross-party pact
on a reform of the electoral law.
Political analysts see that as reducing the chances of a
snap election in the coming months.
"The dollar is right at a key point," said Saxo Bank head of
FX strategy John Hardy. "There is the FOMC (Federal Reserve)
meeting next week and we had a maximum-dove ECB meeting."
Overnight, Wall Street had also seemingly judged that the
testimony of former FBI director James Comey was not
life-threatening for the administration of President Donald
Trump.
Comey accused Trump of firing him to try to undermine the
investigation into possible collusion by his campaign team with
Russia's alleged efforts to influence the 2016 election.
"I think the market is taking less of an alarmist review of
this situation because there is no smoking gun here," said
Jefferies & Co money market economist Thomas Simons.
"So it's not particularly impactful for thinking about ...
Trump's economic agenda to go through."
The Dow rose 0.04 percent, while the S&P 500
gained 0.03 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.39
percent. The S&P and Dow are both marginally lower for the
week.
In commodity markets, spot gold was 0.3 percent lower
at $1,274.45 an ounce.
Oil prices remained subdued, with Brent having settled at
its lowest since Nov. 29, the eve of an OPEC production cut
deal.
U.S. crude futures was flat at $45.63 a barrel, with
Brent crude at $47.84. Both benchmarks are down
roughly 4 percent in what will be a third consecutive weekly
fall.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by
Catherine Evans)