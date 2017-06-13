GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. bond yields rise as Fed meets

* World stocks edge up after tech-led sell-off
* Canadian dollar hits two-month high
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of
Fed meeting
(Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 13 World stock markets rose with
bank shares and short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week
peaks on Tuesday as investor focus turned to the Federal
Reserve's monetary policy meeting.
Technology shares also edged higher after a two-session
sell-off that put the spotlight on areas of the stock market
where valuations appear stretched.
The Fed, the U.S. central bank, is widely expected to raise
its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday and may also provide
details on its plans to shrink $4.5 trillion of assets it
amassed to nurse the economic recovery.
Analysts say the Fed could take an aggressively hawkish
posture of signaling a balance sheet reduction this year and
another rate increase in December.
"Wednesday's meeting is pretty much a high-risk event," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York.
The Bank of Japan and the Bank of England also meet this
week, although no major policy changes are expected.
The gap between benchmark U.S and European bond yields held
near its widest in a month as the Fed meeting also shone a light
on the slow pace of change in European Central Bank policy.
The Canadian dollar hit a two-month high after Bank
of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the central bank's 2015
rate cuts "have largely done their work," signaling that it
could raise rates sooner than previously thought.
A U.S. dollar index was down 0.1 percent.
In the Treasury market, U.S. two-year yields
touched 1.359 percent, their highest in a month, while
three-year yields touched their highest since May 24
at 1.500 percent ahead of three- and 10-year note auctions on
Monday.
Big technology names like Microsoft and Alphabet
helped prop up U.S. stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.03 points,
or 0.25 percent, to 21,289.7, the S&P 500 had gained 5.18
points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,434.57 and the Nasdaq Composite
had added 25.29 points, or 0.41 percent, to 6,200.76.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6 percent.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Oil prices edged higher, reversing earlier
losses.
Brent crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $48.42
per barrel, while benchmark U.S. crude was up 0.1 percent
at $46.12.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York, John Geddie
in London and Nichola Saminather in Singapore; Editing by
Catherine Evans and James Dalgleish)