GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months

By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their
biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up
cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a
parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel
Macron.
Risk was back in vogue and the Nasdaq was expected to regain
0.7 percent of the near 3.5 percent it has lost over the last
couple of weeks as investors have top-sliced the likes of Apple,
Amazon and Alphabet that have been on a tear all year.
Europe's banks also drove higher following broker upgrades
for Credit Suisse, while there was little sign of tension
for the sector or for the pound or euro as
formal Brexit negotiations kicked off in Brussels.
Projections showing Macron had won a commanding majority in
France's weekend vote saw Paris stocks make a 1.1
percent gain as the country's bonds also
outperformed in fixed income markets.
"We expect the Macron reforms to transform France like the
Thatcher reforms had cured the erstwhile sick man of Europe, the
United Kingdom, some 35 years ago," said Berenberg European
economist Holger Schmieding.
"And like the 'Agenda 2010' reforms had turned Germany from
one of the weakest into one of the strongest economies in Europe
almost 15 years ago."
Asia had kicked off the week strongly as well with a
two-week closing high for Japan's Nikkei.
There were 1-1.2 percent jumps in China and Hong
Kong too ahead of MSCI's annual review on Tuesday which
expected to see it add mainland-listed Chinese stocks to its top
share benchmarks for the first time.
Chinese data had also helped, with signs of easier liquidity
conditions and home prices up 10.4 percent in May from a year
ago, although slowing from April's 10.7 percent gain.
"A-shares could be included though at fairly limited
weight," Asha Mehta, a portfolio manager at Acadian Asset
Management, said of the MSCI review, which will be announced at
around 2130 GMT.
"MSCI has expressed that while liquidity and now access is
there, some regulatory requirements are not ideal for index
inclusion."
Emerging markets went sailing higher with stocks enjoying
their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks though another
day of weaker oil prices took a toll on Russia again, where the
rouble was down another half a percent.
Europe's retailers continued to claw back some
ground having been clobbered along with U.S. peers like Wal-Mart
and Target on Friday by net-giant Amazon's $13.7
billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods Market.
It was Amazon's first major bricks and mortar acquisition in
the sector and spooked traders on worries it could now be going
hard after the sector's traditional.
BREXIT BECKONS
In the currency markets, the differing messages of the
world's major central banks on inflation and monetary policy
prodded the dollar higher against the yen ahead of a series of
appearances by U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week.
Fed chief Janet Yellen's confidence as her team raised
interest rates for the third time in six months last week
surprised investors who had expected more caution about the
economy.
Sterling also nudged higher to just under $1.28 and
87.42 pence per euro as formal negotiations got
underway on Britain's exit from the European Union, which are
expected to generate plenty of headlines for the currency in the
weeks ahead.
Brexit Secretary David Davis held negotiations in Brussels
on Monday, which will be followed by a Brussels summit on
Thursday and Friday where Prime Minister Theresa May will meet -
but not negotiate with - fellow European Union leaders.
Davis's agreement to Monday's agenda led some EU officials
to believe that May's government may at last be coming around to
Brussels' view of how negotiations should be run. May's own
political survival is in doubt after she lost her parliamentary
majority in an election this month.
"We are starting this negotiation in a positive and
constructive tone," Davis told reporters. His EU counterpart
Michel Barnier's response was: "We must first tackle the
uncertainties caused by Brexit."
The euro was steady at $1.1195, retaining Friday's
0.5 percent gain. The dollar index, which tracks the
greenback against a basket of six global peers, was also little
changed at 97.182.
The market is awaiting comments by New York Fed President
William Dudley, a close ally of Yellen's, when he speaks at a
business roundtable in New York state.
"In the wake of Friday's weak U.S. data, Dudley could
provide insight into whether the Fed is still poised to continue
normalising monetary policy," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
In commodities, oil futures lingered near six-week lows over
concerns about a supply glut amid faltering demand.
U.S. crude ticked up 0.2 percent to $44.83 a barrel,
while global benchmark Brent rose 0.3 percent to $47.56.
Gold touched a 3-1/2-week low earlier in the session and was
trading down slightly at $1,250 an ounce ahead of U.S. trading.
