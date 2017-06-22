GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance as oil stages modest recovery

* European shares flat, Wall Street modestly higher
* Oil prices edge up
* Yield curve steepens slightly
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 22 World stock markets edged
higher on Thursday, buoyed by a slight rebound in oil prices
after hitting seven-month lows, while the U.S. dollar weakened
for a second consecutive session.
Oil edged up from November lows hit in the prior session,
but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has
persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
U.S. crude rose 1.62 percent to $43.22 per barrel
and Brent was last at $45.71, up 1.99 percent on the
day.
"It’s pretty low and you are looking for a bit of a breather
but all the forces seem to be aligning against the price of oil,
it is just a question of where does it settle out," said Thomas
Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in
Atlanta, Georgia.
"You go below $40 and you get a lot of people who are
worried about things."
With the gains, the energy sector in Europe remained
under pressure, down 0.4 percent, but well off earlier lows. The
index is down about 2 percent on the week and is on track for
its fifth straight weekly drop.
Those declines weighed on European shares but the picture
was reversed on Wall Street, with energy up 0.5 percent,
among the best performing sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.07 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 21,445.1, the S&P 500 gained 3.46
points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.15 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,238.10.
Healthcare, up 1.5 percent was the best performing
group on Wall Street as Senate Republicans unveiled a draft bill
to replace the Affordable Care Act.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.01
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.20 percent.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at
the end of the year after the initial OPEC-led production cut.
Oil's decline has hurt energy stocks and curbed investor
expectations for higher inflation that would enable major
central banks to pursue tighter monetary policies.
Subdued inflation and concerns about the outlook for world
growth when the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates
have led to a flattening in bond yield curves.
The gap between yields on U.S. five-year notes and 30-year
bonds on Wednesday narrowed to 94.9 basis points,
holding near its smallest since December 2007. The curve
steepened slightly to 96.5 basis points on Thursday, suggesting
the flattening of the yield curve this week was stalling.
A flattening yield curve is often viewed as a negative
economic indicator. It shows concern about the future pace of
growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would
demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price
to yield 2.1633 percent, from 2.155 percent late on Wednesday.
The dollar index fell 0.05 percent, with the euro
down 0.07 percent to $1.1158.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)