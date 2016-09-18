Dollar lending outside U.S. falls for first time since 2009 -BIS

| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 Global lending remained weak in
2016's first quarter, with dollar-denominated bank loans to
non-U.S. borrowers worldwide falling for the first time since
the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Sunday.
Dollar loans to emerging markets and lending in euros to
borrowers outside the euro zone also fell, signs that the
stronger dollar, emerging market weakness and financial market
uncertainty took a toll on the demand for credit.
The stock of dollar loans to non-U.S. borrowers around the
world fell 0.7 percent from the same period a year ago, although
a 4 percent increase in credit via bond markets lifted overall
dollar-based credit to $7.9 trillion at the end of March.
The stock of dollar-denominated credit to emerging markets
-- a key measure of global liquidity conditions -- fell to $3.2
trillion at the end of March, down $137 billion from a year
earlier, the BIS said.
That may have reversed in recent months, however, thanks to
the increase in emerging market bond issuance and rebound in
capital inflows during the three months to June, the BIS said.
Euro loans to non-euro zone borrowers fell for the first
time since 2014, in part reflecting renewed weakness in the
region's banking sector as some institutions curtailed their
international lending activities, the BIS said.
But with bond yields at historically low levels, bond
issuance rose, lifting total euro credit to non-euro residents
by 4.2 percent to $2.3 trillion, the Switzerland-based BIS said.
The shift towards using the euro as a financing currency
continued as the divergence in monetary policy between the euro
zone and United States widened the gap between euro and U.S.
yields.
This means U.S. companies can obtain dollar funding by
issuing debt in euros and then swapping it back into dollars,
although this increases strains in the cross-currency basis swap
market, the BIS said.
Overall global debt issuance rebounded in the first half of
2016 across developed and emerging markets, in particular in the
second quarter. By the end of Q2 the level of debt securities
was 2.1 percent higher than a year earlier, the BIS said.
While global credit was broadly weak, some countries showed
"unusually high" credit growth relative to the size of their
economies, flashing warning signs of potential financial
overheating and distress in the months and years ahead.
They included Canada, China and several other Asian
countries, while potential doubts over countries' ability to
service their debts appeared to be most acute in Brazil, Canada,
China and Turkey.
Property price growth was mostly close to historical trend,
but was "unusually high" in Germany, Japan and Portugal, the BIS
said.
To see the BIS review, click on:
www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1609.htm
