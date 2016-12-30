GRAPHICS-Oil, metals, developed equities best performers of 2016; emerging markets struggle

SINGAPORE Dec 30 Oil was the world's
best-performing asset class in 2016, after being the worst in
each of the two previous years.
Brent crude was on track for a gain of around 50
percent, following a 35 percent tumble in 2015.
Copper was up around 16 percent in 2016, compared
with the previous year's 26 percent plunge.
In China, an infrastructure and housing boom sparked a
months' long rally in materials prices, with iron ore futures
surging 170 percent and coking coal more than doubling.
The dollar index gained about 4 percent this year, or
less than half of its 9.3 percent advance in 2015.
MSCI frontier stocks were down about 2 percent, compared
with a 7 percent gain for MSCI developed equities. Shanghai A
shares, which rose 4.4 percent in 2015, about dropped 18 percent
in 2016.
