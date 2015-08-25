Global bond yields, European stocks surge after China cuts rates

LONDON Aug 25 European equities and global bond
yields jumped higher on Tuesday after the world's second largest
economy China cut interest rates and banks' reserve
requirements.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 4.5
percent at 1024 GMT and on track for its best one-day gain since
May 2010. Battered mining stocks were the big beneficiaries,
with Glencore shares up around 9 percent and Anglo
American up more than 6 percent.
U.S. stock index futures held earlier gains.
Yields on German bonds -- the euro zone benchmark -- rose
more than 10 basis points to a two-week high of 0.68 percent
, while U.S. and British equivalents rose 8 bps to
2.08 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively
.
The U.S. dollar extended gains against most major
currencies. It rose 1.3 percent against the safe-haven yen
, which traded at 119.96 to the dollar, while the euro
dropped 1 percent to trade at $1.15.
