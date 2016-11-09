Nowhere to run? Trump shock raises doubts over investor havens

* Gold, bonds, Swiss franc rise ... then retreat
* Treasury yields hit highest level since March
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Nov 9 In a year when politics has defied
forecasts and uncertainty reigned, the traditional "safe haven"
status of assets like bonds, gold and the Swiss franc has
weakened, raising doubts about the existence of any true refuge
in stormy markets.
Those "safe" assets initially strengthened on Wednesday as
Republican candidate Donald Trump stunned the world by winning
the U.S. presidential election against the odds.
But the price moves quickly faded. In the case of sovereign
bonds, they completely reversed.
This, like the weeks and months following the Brexit vote,
suggests that such seismic events have a limited effect on
investors' risk appetite in a world where returns have become
increasingly hard to eke out since the financial crisis.
At the same time, there's a broad consensus that central
banks' post-crisis stimulus has run its course, and a growing
well of opinion that the 35-year bull market in bonds is over.
That means bonds are more likely to fall than rise, while higher
yields diminish the allure of gold.
In the case of Britain's surprise decision in June to leave
the European Union, investors bailed out of relatively risky
assets like stocks for the safety of bonds and gold, but it
didn't take long for that to switch.
Gold rose in the run-up to and immediate aftermath of the
referendum, but in the months that followed it fell 10 percent
from a peak hit after the vote. Bond yields around the world
returned to hit multi-month highs as investor demand subsided.
"Some of the traditional safe havens now not be as safe as
we thought they were," said Michael Metcalfe, head of global
macro strategy at State Street.
"With question marks over Trump's fiscal policy and the
impact on U.S. yields, perhaps cash will be more at the top of
people's minds," he said.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield initially slumped
to 1.71 percent as Trump swept to victory, but as
European trading got underway it roared back to 1.97 percent,
the highest since March.
Rising U.S. bond yields and market-based interest rates
offer investors relatively attractive rates of return for
holding liquid and safe cash-like securities, even if the
Federal Reserve desists from raising rates next month as had
been widely expected before Trump's win.
The three-month dollar Libor rate is currently
0.88 percent, more than twice the 0.40 percent and
-0.33 percent offered by sterling and euro.
GOLD COULD SHINE
Markets are likely to consolidate in the coming weeks as the
dust settles. Investors will want to see who Trump nominates to
key positions in his cabinet such as treasury secretary and
secretary of state.
They will also want to see how relations develop between
Trump's administration and the Federal Reserve. How they play
out could affect key issues, including how long Fed chair Janet
Yellen be in situ and whether the Fed's policy path be revised,
to either a slower or faster pace of rate hikes.
Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at
Societe Generale, argues that the surge in U.S. yields and
steepening of the yield curve - where the gap between longer and
shorter-dated borrowing costs widens - shows investors are
bracing for higher U.S. government spending and therefore
inflation.
That could be good for gold - traditionally a hedge against
inflation - which hit a six-week high of $1,337 an ounce.
It was last up 1 percent, a fraction of its initial rise.
"Gold is the obvious safe haven. Other than that, maybe the
Swiss franc and yen. But gold is the only one really, especially
if inflation expectations rise," Broux said.
HSBC's global asset allocation team on Wednesday cut its
exposure to emerging markets across the world. At the same time
it raised its investments in the 3-5-year part of the U.S.
Treasury curve, and added to its gold position.
"For years, the U.S. has been a bastion of relative policy
stability but the election result brings this stability into
question," they wrote in a note to clients.
DOLLAR DOUBTS
But rising U.S. yields are a double-edged sword for markets.
Insofar as they anticipate higher interest rates, they could be
interpreted as a harbinger of stronger U.S. growth, which would
support global growth.
On the other hand, higher U.S. yields and a stronger dollar
could imperil domestic growth, as well as making it more
expensive for borrowers in emerging markets who have loaded up
on trillions of dollars of debt to service that debt. Thus
global growth is at risk.
Ironically, looser fiscal policy as advocated by Trump may
suit the Fed, because it wants to raise interest rates.
"The greatest irony of this latest outpouring of populism
may well be a set of policies which favour capital over labour,
and look more Keynesian than neo-liberal," M&G Investments said
on Wednesday.
This puts the dollar's "safe haven" status, such as it is,
in question, and investors were quick to sell the greenback
against most major currencies on Wednesday.
The Swiss franc and euro rallied more than 2 percent to
0.955 francs per dollar and $1.1299, respectively, and
the Japanese yen jumped more than 3 percent to 101 yen per
dollar.
The yen gave back a good chunk of its gains, while the euro
and franc reversed course completely.
If investors aren't tempted by the traditional "safe
havens", there may be other parts of the market they want to
park their cash to benefit from the new American administration.
The U.S. healthcare sector no longer has Hillary Clinton
breathing down its neck, defence stocks are rising on an
anticipated increase in European and U.S. defence spending, and
mining stocks are outperforming on the back of gold's gains.
London-listed precious metals miners Fresnillo and
Randgold Resources rose more than 9 percent and 7
percent, respectively, on Wednesday.
