S&P futures rise more than 1 pct after FBI clears Clinton

TOKYO Nov 7 U.S. stock futures rose 1.2 percent in early Asian trade on Monday after the FBI said a review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

