Banks still struggling to make money in the bond market

LONDON Nov 6 Banks struggled again to make
money trading bonds, currencies and commodities in the third
quarter, as regulatory changes squeezed liquidity and
intensified the pressure to cut costs, staff and activity.
Revenue and profit fell for most of the world's major
trading banks in the three months to September, and the outlook
for next year points to further declines, especially in Europe.
Revenue plunged at some major U.S. institutions, too, but
most are in better shape than their European counterparts. They
are expected to continue gaining market share in fixed income,
currency and commodities (FICC).
FICC trading revenue at 13 of the world's biggest banks was
$16.8 billion in the third quarter, according to data analysis
firm Tricumen. That was down almost 20 percent from $20.86
billion the same period a year ago.
The conundrum they face is how much further they can cut
before losing market share. Cost cuts are likely to target
specific areas of their trading.
"Traders' life was made easy for a long time. Those days
have come to an end. The question is who wants to be market
maker to all men," said Peter Hahn, senior lecturer in finance
at Cass Business School.
"Investment banks' main trading partners over the last 20
years have been other financial institutions. So the revenue
potential has been reduced. The landscape has changed," he said.
According to Morgan Stanley analysts, FICC revenues this
year across U.S. and European banks will be $82 billion, down
from $88 billion last year, and they expect the trend to
continue. Weakness in Europe will lead to a decline to $80
billion next year and $77 billion in 2017. In 2009, global FICC
revenues were $157 billion.
JOBS ON THE LINE
Post-crisis regulatory changes are forcing banks to hold
more capital and liquidity, effectively making them less able to
trade. The reduction in market-making is drying up broader
market liquidity. Against this backdrop, banks are unlikely to
expand FICC trading anytime soon.
Seven years after the crash, banks are still struggling to
adjust, although U.S. banks are a few years ahead of Europeans
in cleaning up balance sheets and operations, analysts say.
The three-decade bull market in bonds could be near an end,
too. Global interest rates and bond yields are at all-time lows
- and in some cases negative - and the Federal reserve is close
to raising U.S. rates for the first time since June 2006.
Even at banks where FICC trading held up in the third
quarter, the outlook isn't rosy. Deutsche Bank's
FICC revenue rose 20 percent, but it is exiting some products,
including "market making in uncleared Credit Default Swaps,
certain legacy rates products and agency residential
mortgage-backed securities."
Germany's biggest lender recorded a 6 billion-euro loss in
the quarter, scrapped its dividend for the first timer and said
it would axe 15,000 jobs.
Credit Suisse said it will shed 1,600 jobs in Switzerland
over the next three years and cut investment banking staff in
London. It will also reduce activities in its "macro" business -
effectively FICC trading - by the end of this year.
Standard Chartered said it would slash 15,000 positions, and
last year Barclays said it would shed 19,000 jobs.
However, FICC losses are likely to be mostly back office and
support jobs, not front-line trading, said George Kuznetsov at
financial industry analytics firm Coalition in London.
Further pruning would render many desks unable to support
client demand for trading services. European banks in particular
are aware of this and how aggressive the big U.S. banks have
been in grabbing FICC market share.
"Banks - especially Europeans - are soul-searching around
businesses which aren't core to their client franchise and
product strengths, or fail to meet increasingly stringent
capital requirements," Kuznetsov said.
