METALS-Copper edges lower as oil reversal saps risk appetite

MELBOURNE Feb 24 London copper dropped on Wednesday as falling oil prices blunted appetite for risk, while worries resurfaced over the depth of demand from top consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to $4,641 a tonne by 0155 GMT, falling further from a two-week top touched on Monday. It dropped 1 percent in the previous session

* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper declined 0.7 percent to 36,080 yuan ($5,524) a tonne.

* ShFE tin bucked the trend to climb 0.9 percent, buoyed as lower prices caused an Indonesian producer to shut, curbing supply.

* China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan or back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital controls.

* U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a six-month high, in the latest sign that the economy remains on firmer ground despite slowing global growth and tightening financial market conditions.

* It is still unclear whether the recent downturn in global financial markets will have any substantial impact on the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday, suggesting the episode may still pass without much effect on the Fed's plans.

* "(The) aluminium market continues to face the greatest bearish fundamental shock in a generation, and perhaps, in its history," said Goldman Sachs.

* The net long position of funds trading copper on the LME rose to 10,134 lots last Friday from a net long position of 9,154 lots on Feb. 12, the LME's Commitments of Traders Report (COTR) showed on Tuesday. LME-CA-MNET

* Top global miner BHP Billiton expects the copper market to remain in surplus until the end of the decade, Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were on the back foot on Wednesday as a nascent recovery in the oil market lost momentum after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts by major producers anytime soon.

DATA/EVENTS

0745 France consumer confidence Feb

0900 Italy industrial sales and orders Dec

1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Feb

1500 US New home sales Jan

PRICES

($1 = 6.5312 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)