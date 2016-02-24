METALS-Copper edges down as oil reversal saps risk appetite

* BHP expects surplus in copper market to 2020
* Goldman Sachs sees aluminium shock as China ramps exports
* Coming up: U.S. Markit services PMI flash at 1445 GMT
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Feb 24 London copper dropped on
Wednesday as falling oil prices blunted appetite for risk, while
worries resurfaced over the depth of demand from top consumer
China.
A nascent recovery in the crude market lost momentum after
Saudi Arabia's oil minister effectively ruled out production
cuts by major producers anytime soon.
"If you want metal markets and mined commodities to bottom,
there are a few things that need to happen, one of which is
stability or a lift in oil," said analyst Dan Morgan at UBS in
Sydney.
Falling oil prices cut the cost of commodity production,
also shoring up supply, he added.
"I still think this year that copper is more vulnerable than
other commodities. We exited last year with a surplus and we
think it will widen a tad this year."
Top global miner BHP Billiton expects the copper
market to remain in surplus until the end of the decade, Chief
Financial Officer Peter Beaven said on Tuesday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.3 percent to $4,632 a tonne by 0238 GMT, falling
further from a two-week top touched on Monday. It dropped 1
percent in the previous session
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper dropped 0.9
percent to 35,990 yuan ($5,524) a tonne.
ShFE tin bucked the trend to climb 0.6 percent,
buoyed as lower prices caused an Indonesian producer to shut,
curbing supply.
China still owns the world's largest currency reserves, but
it has been burning through them at such a pace that some think
Beijing might soon have to allow a sharp fall in the yuan or
back-pedal on liberalisation and tighten its capital controls.
U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a
six-month high, in the latest sign that the economy remains on
firmer ground despite slowing global growth and tightening
financial market conditions.
It is still unclear whether the recent downturn in global
financial markets will have any substantial impact on the U.S.
economy, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on
Tuesday, suggesting the episode may still pass without much
effect on the Fed's plans.
Meanwhile, the outlook for global aluminium prices is
expected to deteriorate over the next 12 months as China exports
more semi-manufactured metal, Goldman Sachs said.
"(The) aluminium market continues to face the greatest
bearish fundamental shock in a generation, and perhaps, in its
history," it said in a research note.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.5312 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)