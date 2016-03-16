METALS-Copper stabilises ahead of Fed, China pledges support

* Copper premiums for China shipments hit 2016 low

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, March 16 Copper steadied on Wednesday as China's government pledged more economic support, while gains were capped ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting where officials are expected to affirm at least one further rate hike is on the cards this year.

China's annual meeting of parliament ended much as it began, with a stream of assurances by Premier Li Keqiang that the economy was facing difficulties but not in danger of a hard landing, fanning hopes its slow revival may gain steam.

"This rally we've had across commodities and stocks in risk appetite ... a lot of it is on a hope you have China strengthening this year," said Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney, adding that prices may have overshot fundamentals.

"That may come through but what we're seeing in the physical trade right now is that there are no signs of anxiety in securing supply."

But optimism was contained with the dollar firm ahead of the outcome of the U.S. central bank meeting. U.S. Fed policymakers are expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged at a two-day policy meeting that began Tuesday, but also to signal that a rate hike is not too far off.

A stronger dollar has tempered an 8-percent advance by copper in the past month amid encouraging signs the world's top two economies could be getting on track. A firmer greenback makes commodities more expensive for consumers paying with other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.2 percent to $4,957 a tonne by 0701 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. Prices have found a floor around the $4,875 mark, while the approaching 200-day moving average ceiling at $5,023 could flag a looming breakout.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended up 0.6 percent at 37,570 yuan ($5,762), still holding above its 200-day moving average at 38,238.

Still, reflecting ample supply, premiums for copper shipments bound for China fell by $7.50 to $80, the lowest level since late December, Reuters data showed. CU-BPCIF-SHMET

Shanghai copper stocks CU-STX-SGH have doubled since the start of the year to sit at record highs of 350,000 tonnes as a steep selloff in LME copper prices to six-year lows fuelled a wave of imports.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are abandoning copper for its lighter and cheaper rival aluminium after a decade of technological innovation that is saving some companies hundreds of millions of dollars.

