METALS-London copper slips but signs of China housing recovery support

* Shanghai copper premiums for May hit 4-yr low -Triland

* Copper prices seen finding a floor in 1J 2016- BMI

* Coming Up: New home sales for Feb at 1400 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, March 23 London copper edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar held firm but was underpinned by signs of a revival in China's housing market, with trade beginning to tail off ahead of Easter holidays later this week.

Asian markets were consolidating gains on the back of a brightening economic outlook, despite a spike in risk aversion after several bomb blasts in Brussels.

On a fundamental basis, supply cuts by firms like Glencore and Freeport McMoRan will help tip the global copper market into deficit and shore up prices, BMI Research said in a note.

"Based on the market shifting into deficit, copper prices will find a floor in the first half of 2016, averaging $4,900 a tonne for the year and (will )stabilise thereafter," BMI said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.5 percent to $5,037.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session.

Prices are hovering below a 4-1/2 month top of $5,131 a tonne touched on Friday when data showed home prices in China climbed at their fastest pace in almost two years in February. Prices in smaller cities also marked their first increase since 2014.

Trading is expected to dwindle ahead of the long Easter break that begins on Friday.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.2 percent to 38,160 yuan ($5,875) a tonne.

Output cuts were also coming from China. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's biggest integrated copper producer, said it plans to cut refined copper output by 6.7 percent this year, in line with a proposal by the country's big smelters to reduce output to support prices.

The move would cut production by 80,000 tonnes to 1.175 million tonnes, and follows a pledge last week by No. 2 producer Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group 000630.SZ to reduce output by 110,000 tonnes.

China's copper stockpiles have bulged to records after a gap between ShFE and LME prices encouraged imports late last year.

"We have copper premiums in Shanghai being offered at May16 date for $50 with not much interest from buyers. This is the lowest premiums have been in the past 4 years," Triland said in a note.

In news, China's campaign to slim down its bloated industries could be derailed by more than $1.5 trillion of debt in its steel, coal, cement and non-ferrous metal sectors, which threatens to overwhelm local banks.

($1 = 6.4949 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)