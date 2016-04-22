METALS-Copper, aluminium hover near highs, but capped by caution

* Traders nervous of copper, aluminium price corrections
* Aluminium long position on LME biggest since Nov 2014:
Marex
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, April 22 Copper and aluminium held
steady on Friday, near highs touched in the previous session,
but many analysts were wary that prices were stretched and could
be due a correction lower with demand still patchy.
Aluminium touched its highest in seven months on Thursday
and copper hit a four-week peak, partly on optimism about an
economic rebound in top metals consumer China.
But many analysts have warned that underlying supply-demand
fundamentals do not justify the extent of the price gains.
"The price increases are exaggerated, so I would expect to
see setbacks or corrections in the short term because much of
the price rises were driven by greater risk-on sentiment and by
speculators," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
Three month aluminium traded up 0.5 percent at
$1,642 a tonne in official rings, not far from Thursday's peak
of $1,646.50, the strongest since September.
The extent of speculators pushing up aluminium was
highlighted by estimates from Marex Spectron showing the
speculative long on the LME this week had grown to 4.7 percent
of open interest, the largest long seen since November 2014.
Oil headed for a third straight week of gains as market
sentiment turned more upbeat despite persistent oversupply.
Commodities prices have been lifted by a wave of speculative
investment, backed by a credit-driven pickup in Chinese demand,
with base metals caught up in a surge in iron ore prices, said
analyst Lachlan Shaw at UBS in Melbourne.
And, like iron ore, they are vulnerable to a correction, he
said.
"There's clearly a lot of speculative excess in the market,
there's some better fundamentals too. Certainly at $70 iron ore
is overbought, it's just a question of when."
Dalian iron ore prices surged nearly 6 percent on Friday to
their highest since September 2014.
LME copper reversed losses in Asian trading to trade
0.1 percent higher at $5,005 a tonne. It touched a four-week
high of $5,065 hit on Thursday.
LME copper was on track for a weekly gain of over 4 percent,
the largest since early March while Shanghai Futures Exchange
copper ended the session up 0.6 percent at 37,970 yuan
($5,848) a tonne.
Zinc and nickel were lower, probably a signal of what to
expect from other metals next week, Briesemann said. "After the
massive price rises over the last couple of days I think there
is profit taking by speculators who have a short-term view of
the market."
LME nickel was bid up 0.7 percent to $9,160 while
zinc shed 0.2 percent to $1,913.
($1 = 6.4930 Chinese yuan)
