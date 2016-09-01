METALS-Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive

* China manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 1 The price of zinc surged to its
highest in more than 15 months on Thursday, with other metals
also rallying, after upbeat factory data from top metals
consumer China and a weak dollar spurred buying.
Tin prices jumped to a 19-month peak as inventories slid and
lead climbed to its strongest in more than 14 months, though
aluminium dropped to a one-month low on oversupply concerns.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly
expanded at its fastest pace in nearly two years in August as
construction boomed, suggesting the economy is steadying in
response to stronger government spending.
"It buoyed sentiment, it showed the metals-intensive
manufacturing sector has rebounded," said Robin Bhar, head of
metals research at Societe Generale in London.
"The big question is whether that rebound will be sustained
over coming months. It's doubtful because China's infrastructure
and fiscal stimulus of the first half is beginning to fade."
Benchmark zinc on the London Metal Exchange surged
1.2 percent to close at $2,338 a tonne, its highest since May
2015.
"No technical sign yet of the uptrend weakening, so days
ahead are still bright for zinc, it seems," broker Triland said
in a note.
Sister metal lead climbed 1.3 percent to end at
$1,930, its most expensive since June 2015, while tin
gained 1.3 percent to $19,125, its highest since February 2015.
Tin has been the LME's second-strongest performer behind
zinc this year with gains of 31 percent, partly attributable to
a steep erosion of inventories.
On-warrant tin supplies in LME warehouses - those not
earmarked for delivery and therefore available to investors -
dropped on Thursday by 150 tonnes to 2,750 tonnes, the lowest
since June 2005.
Also supporting metals was a slide in the dollar after U.S.
manufacturing activity unexpectedly declined in August, casting
new doubts on the strength of the U.S. economy.
LME copper edged up 0.3 percent to finish at $4,630
after falling on Tuesday to the weakest since June 24 at $4,600
amid mounting supply.
LME exchange stocks rose again on Thursday by 11,250 tonnes
to 304,775, up 50 percent over the past three weeks.
Aluminium hit a one-month low of $1,598.50 before
edging into positive territory in late trading and closing up
0.1 percent at $1,615.
Asian surcharges for physical aluminium are due to come
under pressure in coming months due to increased exports from
both China and India, said Paul Adkins of consultancy AZ China.
"India cannot possibly use all the metal it is making. In
relative terms, India has a bigger over-capacity problem than
China," he told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
Nickel ended up 1.5 percent at $9,910.
