METALS-London copper edges up as demand view brightens

MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.2 percent to $6,026.50 a tonne by 0047 GMT, adding to 0.7 percent gains from the previous session when prices hit $6,090 a tonne, the highest since Feb. 21.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 0.8 percent at 48,710 yuan ($7,078) a tonne.
* U.S. consumer spending cooled in January as demand for automobiles and utilities fell, but inflation recorded its biggest monthly increase in four years, raising the probability of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month.
* Fed Governor Lael Brainard, the central bank's leading voice on international economics, said the global economy seems to have turned a corner, clearing the way for a hike "soon."
* A three-week-long strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, turned ugly on Wednesday when a group of striking workers blocked a highway, provoking confrontations with the police.
* Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to an ongoing strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.
* China has ordered steel and aluminium producers in 28 cities to slash output during winter, outlined plans to curb coal use in the capital and required coal transport by rail in the north, as Beijing intensifies its war on smog, a policy document shows.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
