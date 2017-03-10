METALS-London copper eyes biggest weekly loss since August

* LME copper stocks up by more than half this month
* Traders concerned about China credit availability for
metals
* Coming up: U.S. Feb nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 10 London copper edged up on
Friday after six straight sessions of decline, but was set for
its steepest weekly loss since August after an influx of
deliveries into exchange warehouses this week doused near-term
supply concerns.
LME copper stocks surged by 38,775 tonnes to 327,300 tonnes,
the latest data showed, bringing total inventories to the
highest since December and raising concerns about demand in
Asia.
Stocks have jumped by more than half since the start of
March as traders have opted to deliver rather than pay soaring
fees to roll contracts CMCUT-0.
"The slide in commodities, triggered by rising stockpiles
earlier this week, continued as investors cut bullish bets built
up over the course of the year," ANZ said in a report.
In the short term, trade was quiet, as markets awaited U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data for February.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.5 percent to $5,715.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after a drop
of 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices plumbed the
lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,652 a tonne.
Copper is on course for a 3.4-percent weekly decline, the
largest such drop since late August.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper eased 0.6 percent
to 46,550 yuan ($6,733) a tonne.
Meanwhile, BHP Billiton may try to restart
production at the world's No.1 copper mine, Escondida in Chile,
using temporary workers once a strike surpasses 30 days, while
Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it aimed to resume copper
concentrate output at its Indonesian Grasberg mine on March 21.
Elsewhere, U.S. aluminium foil producers have filed
petitions with their government accusing Chinese manufacturers
of dumping the product in the United States.
China will move forward with restructuring central
government enterprises this year, and focus on the steel, coal,
heavy equipment and coal-fired power sectors.
It still has work to do cleaning up its skies, with poor
enforcement of environmental laws and inadequate monitoring, the
environment minister said on Thursday. A more severe crackdown
could impede its production of metals.
A steep drop in China's aggregate financing, seen as a proxy
for credit available to store metals, spooked traders who worry
that Beijing may be clamping down on the type of credit used by
the metals industry.
LME nickel was set for an 8.3-percent weekly drop,
the widest since May 2015, on concerns that mine supply from the
Philippines may pick up just as Indonesia resumes exports. ShFE
nickel declined 2 percent.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte could reappoint the
environment minister who ordered more than half the country's
mines shut down, as Congress appears set to defer a decision on
her confirmation.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)