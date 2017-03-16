METALS-London copper hits 1-wk peak as dollar drops in wake of Fed

MELBOURNE, March 16 London copper hit its
highest in more than a week on Thursday as the dollar dropped
after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected
but showed no signs of speeding up its pace of tightening.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had climbed 0.6 percent to $5,900.50 by 0101 GMT, extending
gains from the previous session. Prices earlier touched their
strongest since March 6 at $5906.50 a tonne.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 1.2 percent
to 47,960 yuan ($6,937) a tonne.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc jumped more than 3
percent, riding on the coattails of a rally in steel driven by
China's infrastructure push.
* The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second
time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth,
strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the
central bank's target.
* Wall Street's top banks see two additional U.S. interest
rate rises this year and most expect at least three more in
2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday.
* China's annual parliament followed a tight script with no
surprises and little drama, evidence of President Xi Jinping's
ever firmer grip ahead of a party congress later this year that
could bring more of his allies into the top leadership team.
* Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would
buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) in Anglo
American, but had no intention of trying to take control
of the global miner.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar nursed bitter losses in Asia on Thursday, while
sovereign bonds savoured their biggest rally in nine months.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb
1230 U.S. Building permits Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.9132 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)