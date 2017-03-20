REFILE-METALS-Copper eases in thin trade, traders eye fresh China property curbs

(Corrects advisory line to say "updates prices" from "updates
closing prices")
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on
Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures
to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets
digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $5,903.50 a tonne by
0709 GMT, erasing small gains from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
was barely changed at 47,980 yuan ($6,948) a tonne.
* CHINA PROPERTY: China's red-hot property market picked up
pace in February after price gains slowed in the previous four
months, with average new home prices in 70 major cities edging
up despite a raft of new government curbs aimed at tempering
speculative demand.
* SHANGHAI ZINC: ShFE zinc rallied 2.1 percent on
Monday. In China, traders were expecting the import differential
for zinc to turn positive after a steep draw from ShFE
warehouses last week and a flurry of smelters announcing
maintenance plans, traders said.
* SHANGHAI STOCKS: ShFE zinc stocks slumped by 8,490 tonnes,
or 4.4 percent last Friday from the week before, while Shanghai
aluminium stocks surged 47,513 tonnes, or 17.7 pct.
* ESCONDIDA: The labour union at the world's largest copper
mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called
a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike
"manipulative".
* G20: Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies
dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing
to an increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day
meeting failed to yield a compromise.
* COMEX SPECULATORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed
their bullish position in copper by 4,700 lots to 52,449 lots,
the lowest since early November, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed.
* CHINA PRODUCTION: China will boost output of major
non-ferrous metals this year by 4.8 percent, the industry
ministry said on Friday, as the world's top producer and
consumer moves to boost efficiency in its metals industry.
* MARKETS: Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in thin trade,
following Wall Street's declines and the G20's decision to drop
a pledge to avoid trade protectionism, while the Federal
Reserve's less hawkish-than-expected comments continued to drag
the dollar lower.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)