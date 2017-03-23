METALS-London copper steady; zinc disruptions climb

MELBOURNE, March 23 London copper was steady on
Thursday, holding above two-week lows hit the previous session
as broader investor sentiment revived, while disruptions piled
up in the zinc market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up
0.1 percent to $5,818 a tonne at 0154 GMT, adding to a 0.6
percent gain from the previous session when prices plumbed their
lowest since March 10 at $5,715 a tonne.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
rose 0.6 percent to 47,150 yuan ($6,844) a tonne.
* LME ZINC traded down 0.1 percent at $2,854 a
tonne, while LME lead fell 0.4 percent, having rallied
more than 4 percent on Wednesday following a large draw in LME
stocks.
* PERU: A railway used by copper, zinc and silver mines to
transport their concentrates from Peru's central Andes to port
is likely be out of action for at least two to three weeks
following "important" damage from floods and mudslides, the
transportation minister said on Wednesday.
* PERU: Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at
its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru as a precaution amid
flooding and mudslides that have disrupted transportation and
restricted running water in the Andean country.
* PERU: Peruvian zinc, copper and lead miner Milpo,
controlled by Brazilian group Votorantim, declared force majeure
on Wednesday after roads to its mines El Porvenir and Atacocha
in the Andes were blocked by the deadly downpours.
* ZINC STRIKE: A 3-1/2-week strike at Noranda Income Fund's
zinc processing facility in Quebec is showing no
signs of ending, union officials said on Wednesday, with no
talks set between workers and management.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking their cues from a
Wall Street bounce, while the dollar crawled up from a
four-month low but remains clouded by concerns about U.S.
President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr
0745 France Business climate Mar
0930 Britain Retail sales Feb
1200 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives opening
remarks at event
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)