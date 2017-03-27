METALS-London copper wobbles in wake of Trump healthcare setback

MELBOURNE, March 27 London copper slipped in low
volumes on Monday as risk appetite fell after President Donald
Trump's failure to push through healthcare reform fanned
concerns over his ability to realise his economic agenda.
FUNDAMENTALS
* London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.9
percent to $5,754.50 a tonne by 0211 GMT, erasing small gains
from the previous session. London copper has found support at
then 100-day moving average around $5,749 a tonne.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper slid by 0.7
percent to 46,680 yuan ($6,785) a tonne. Shfe copper has broken
below support on the monthly chart at the 100DMA.
* Financial markets were unnerved on Friday by Trump's
inability to get enough support for legislation to "repeal and
replace" the Obamacare health insurance reforms, a major 2016
election campaign promise.
* New U.S. single-family home sales jumped to a seven-month
high in February, suggesting the housing market recovery was
gaining momentum despite higher prices and rising mortgage
rates.
* If the latest surveys of business intentions are to be
believed, the euro zone economy is sparkling, growing at a pace
that easily explains the hints from some European Central Bank
policymakers of a pull-back from their easy-money regime.
* Indian mining company Vedanta Resources said on
Friday it will invest $1 billion in its Zambian mining unit
Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), creating 7,000 jobs.
* Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish
position in copper futures and options by 2,231 lots to 54,680
in the week to March 21, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
* SHFE copper stocks saw a large 12,694 draw from warehouses
in the latest week, bringing stocks down to around 312,500
tonnes, the lowest since the start of the month. CU-STX-SGH
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note
as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare
reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans
to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Mar
0900 Euro zone M3 annual growth Feb
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Mar
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)