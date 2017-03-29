METALS-London copper hits highest in more than a week, demand hopes underpin

(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United States and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after faltering at the start of the year. "Base metals rebounded strongly as investor sentiment picked up after the strong consumer confidence number in the U.S. saw Trump worries fade," ANZ said in a report. "Sentiment was also boosted by secondary economic data in China that showed March activity was strong. The China Satellite Manufacturing Index rose to 51.8, its strongest level in five years, while a measure of sales manager activity also rose strongly." * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.8 percent to $5,918.50 a tonne by 0750 GMT, adding to 2-percent gains from the previous session. Prices earlier struck their highest since March 20 at $5,927.50 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 2.6 percent at 47,530 yuan ($6,897) a tonne. ShFE zinc rallied 3.5 pct. * CHINA MANUFACTURING: Activity in China's vast manufacturing sector likely grew for an eighth straight month in March as a surprise rebound in the property market added to a construction boom, boosting sales of building materials from steel to cement, a Reuters poll showed. * CHINA SMELTERS: China's top copper smelters have agreed to an 11 percent cut in second-quarter treatment and refining fees, after disruptions at the world's two biggest copper mines curbed the global supply of raw material. * TRADE DISPUTE: The United States has launched a probe to determine whether imports of Chinese aluminium foil should be subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday, just weeks after the U.S. foil industry accused the world's top producer of dumping. * LME NEWS: Regulatory delays to a proposal to slash initial clearing margins by the LME have dealt another blow to the exchange's ability to fend off competition from U.S. rival CME Group, whose margins are sharply lower. * NICKEL SPREADS: Cash LME nickel fell to a $67 discount against the three month nickel contract, the steepest discount since Jan 2015, reflecting a market in ample supply. CMNI0-3 COMING UP: U.S. Pending homes sales Feb at 1400 GMT BASE METALS PRICES 0745 GMT Three month LME copper 5918.5 Most active ShFE copper 47530 Three month LME aluminium 1947 Most active ShFE aluminium 13835 Three month LME zinc 2855 Most active ShFE zinc 23380 Three month LME lead 2336.5 Most active ShFE lead 17525 Three month LME nickel 10010 Most active ShFE nickel 82550 Three month LME tin 20135 Most active ShFE tin 143660 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 6.64 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1790.3 1 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 96.58 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1775.2 4 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1792 ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)