METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on
Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on
brighter economic signals from the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange had slipped 0.5 percent to $5,880 a tonne by
0218 GMT. That pared a 0.6-percent gain from the previous
session, when prices hit their highest since March 20 at
$5,927.50.
* SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
rose 0.4 percent to 47,440 yuan ($6,881) a tonne.
* U.S. ECONOMY: With the U.S. economy having now "largely
attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve
can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a
centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
* CHINA: China's economy, the world's second largest, will
likely expand 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the
official Xinhua agency quoted a government think tank as saying
on Wednesday.
* CHINA PROPERTY: Moody's Investors Service warned on
Wednesday that the financial risks facing China from a potential
property downturn have grown as record lending has made banks
more risk-prone while the government is less able to combat
those risks.
* ESCONDIDA: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run
the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the
company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an
historically long strike.
* ZINC FEES: Korea Zinc Inc, the world's
third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop
in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a
dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged up to near their highest in two years
on Thursday, while the dollar benefited from waning expectations
that the European Central Bank was poised to end its easy
policy.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Euro zone Business climate for Mar
0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence for Mar
1200 Germany Consumer prices for Mar
1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
($1 = 6.8947 Chinese yuan renminbi)
