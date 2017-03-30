METALS-London copper eases on stronger dollar; economic cues eyed

(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping support the dollar. "So far in today's Asian session, traders seem to have returned to selling but in very thin volumes, which could be no more than profit-taking. So, once again people will look to the European day for direction," said Malcolm Freeman of UK-based broker Kingdom Futures in a report. Cues for direction may come as soon as the final U.S. fourth-quarter growth numbers are announced later in the session, or when China's manufacturing figures are out on Friday, he said. * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had slipped 0.5 percent to $5,879.50 a tonne by 0742 GMT. That pared a 0.6-percent gain from the previous session, when prices hit their highest since March 20 at $5,927.50. * SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.4 percent to 47,460 yuan ($6,881) a tonne. * CHINA: China's economy, the world's second largest, will likely expand 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, the official Xinhua agency quoted a government think-tank as saying. * CHINA PROPERTY: Moody's Investors Service warned that the financial risks facing China from a potential property downturn have grown as record lending has made banks more risk-prone while the government is less able to combat those risks. * ESCONDIDA: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike. * ZINC FEES: Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported. * LME ALUMINIUM: Metals traders have positioned for further rise in aluminium price, Kingdom Futures said, citing large scale options buying around the $2,000 strike. LME aluminium traded flat at $1960, having hit $1,963.50 earlier, its highest since May 2015. * MARKETS: Asian shares turned lower on Thursday after touching near two-year highs, while the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy. * COMING UP: 1230 U.S. GDP Final Q4 BASE METALS PRICES 0739 GMT Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LME/SHFE ZINC LME/SHFE LEAD LME/SHFE NICKEL (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)