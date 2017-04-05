METALS-London copper rises, zinc, nickel rally as China returns

(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on
Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up
metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while
zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel.
"Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical
activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the
last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report.
"People will look for evidence of genuine buying for the
much talked about infrastructure projects."
* LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange climbed 1.2 percent to $5,847.50 a tonne by
0554 GMT, after ending the previous session with modest gains.
Prices punched through resistance at the 100-day moving average
at $5,790, which traders said improved its technical picture.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut
early losses to trade at 47,420 yuan ($6,880) a tonne, down 0.9
percent.
* NICKEL, ZINC: LME nickel and zinc both
rose 2 percent, yanked up by gains in the steel sector after a
cyclone in Australia damaged transport routes for coking coal,
fuelling an 8 percent jump in prices.
* CHINA-U.S. MEET: Although worried about the prospect of a
trade war, American businesses operating in China nonetheless
want President Donald Trump to wring some concessions on market
access from China's leader Xi Jingping when the two meet this
week.
* FREEPORT: Indonesia has issued Freeport McMoRan Inc's
local unit a temporary "special mining permit" allowing
it to seek a resumption of copper concentrate exports while the
two sides negotiate longer-term mining rights.
* ESCONDIDA: Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, has
restarted production but is still some way from a return to full
capacity after a strike that ended in late March, a senior
executive from mine owner BHP Billiton said.
* CESCO: Southern Copper should share more
of its profits with workers in Peru to avoid an indefinite
strike at its Toquepala and Cuajone mines starting on April 10,
a union leader said on Tuesday.
* Anglo American could begin to expand copper
capacity starting in Peru in 2018 after another year without
added supplies as the company remains focused on cutting costs,
the head of its copper division said in an interview.
* GLOBAL MANUFACTURING: Factories across Europe and much of
Asia posted another month of solid growth in March, rounding off
a strong quarter for manufacturers, even though exporters fear a
rise in U.S. protectionism.
PRICES
BASE METALS PRICES 0737 GMT
Three month LME copper 5856.5
Most active ShFE copper 47410
Three month LME aluminium 1964
Most active ShFE aluminium 28
Three month LME zinc 2794
Most active ShFE zinc 23110
Three month LME lead 2335
Most active ShFE lead 1
Three month LME nickel 10185
Most active ShFE nickel 1
Three month LME tin 20050
Most active ShFE tin 1
BASE METALS ARBITRAGE
LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 528.91
LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1548.42
LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 268.03
LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1711.8
LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1561
($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)