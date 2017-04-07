METALS-London copper sours after U.S. strikes on Syria

(Adds detail, comment and updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices soured on Friday as European markets woke up to the news of a U.S. air strike on Syria, fuelling a wave of derisking in assets across the board. Bonds, gold and the yen jumped in Asia, while stocks retreated, as investors fled to safe assets after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, raising the risk of confrontation with Russia and Iran. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation, then we may see the market focus back on fundamentals next week. I expect the stocks for copper, nickel and zinc to start to draw down over the coming quarter." * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell by 0.7 percent to $5,816.50 a tonne by 0702 GMT, adding to losses from the previous session. Prices dangled near key support at then 100-day moving average of 5796, a break of which could fuel technical momentum-based selling. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 1.7 pct to 47,130 yuan ($6,835) a tonne. * SHFE ZINC, NICKEL: Shanghai zinc fell 3.8 percent, ShFE nickel dropped 2.8 percent alongside a downdraft in steel as speculators cut bets, worried about rising steel supply and tepid demand. * LME LEAD: London Metal Exchange lead slid 3 percent, pressured by falls in zinc, as well as chart-based selling after prices cracked the 100-day moving average. * MISSILE STRIKE: U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in America's "national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. * GERMANY ECONOMY: German industrial output surged in February and the trade balance swelled as the engine room of Europe's largest economy fired on all cylinders to satisfy demand at home and abroad, assuaging angst about rising protectionism. * JINDAL SUSPENSION: India's Jindal Steel and Power suspended operations at its coking coal mine in Australia last month due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Debbie, forcing it to declare force majeure. * CHINA TRADE: China will release trade data for March next week, which traders said is expected to show an increase in semi-manufactured aluminium exports, while China's copper imports have been constrained by tighTer financing environment. * Japan's Pan Pacific Copper plans to cut its April-September output of refined copper by 19.9 percent from the same period last year due to long maintenance at one of its plants. * COMING UP: Germany Industrial output for Feb BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 5809 Most active ShFE copper 47120 Three month LME aluminium 1947 Most active ShFE aluminium 48 Three month LME zinc 2701.5 Most active ShFE zinc 22195 Three month LME lead 2243 Most active ShFE lead 5 Three month LME nickel 9995 Most active ShFE nickel 93 Three month LME tin 20205 Most active ShFE tin 1 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 603.59 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1551.51 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 161.98 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2122.16 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2868 (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)