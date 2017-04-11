METALS-London copper slips as oversupply worries drag

* London copper slips
* Weaker dollar fails to generate buyers
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 11 London copper eased further on
Tuesday after dropping the day before, weighed down by concerns
about oversupply as the world's top two copper mines look to
recover from disruptions.
"Even a weaker dollar didn't generate much interest for
investors," said a commodities trader in Perth. "It was more a
case of everyone sitting on the sidelines for now."
The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major peers, was slightly down on the
day at 101.050.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper had
slipped 0.01 percent to $5,740 a tonne by 0730 GMT, after
dropping nearly 1.5 percent the day before.
* SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
declined 1.7 percent to 46,580 yuan ($6,748) a tonne.
* COPPER SUPPLY: Prices have faltered since shipments
resumed from BHP Billiton's Escondida mine in
Chile and since Freeport McMoRan Inc said it was waiting
for final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia,
ending lengthy disruptions.
* U.S. STOCKS: U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly
higher as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials
ahead of quarterly corporate earnings later this week.
* BHP: BHP on Monday rejected a plan by activist shareholder
Elliott Advisors to scrap the miner's dual company structure,
split off its oil business and return more cash to investors,
saying the costs would outweigh any benefits.
* Any significant changes to the corporate structure of BHP
Billiton would need to be consistent with a "national interest"
test under the law, the Australian government said on Tuesday.
* PERU: A Southern Copper Corp spokesman said its
operations in Peru were near normal as workers started an
indefinite strike on Monday, although a union representative
said 80 percent of capacity was affected.
* NEW CALEDONIA: A powerful cyclone that hit New Caledonia
late on Monday and shuttered nickel operations has moved
offshore, allowing authorities to lift warnings on the French
South Pacific territory.
* MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in
the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty
over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into
safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.
* Even oil, which advanced earlier on supply concerns in the
wake of U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base last week and
a shutdown at a Libyan oilfield, reversed to trade lower,
breaking its multi-session winning streak.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro Zone Industrial Production Feb
1000 U.S. NFIB Business Optimism Mar
1400 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings Feb
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)