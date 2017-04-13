METALS-London copper climbs as Trump comments drag dollar

MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a near 3 percent weekly drop, the biggest in more than a month. * HOLIDAYS: The LME will be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter break. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper cut early losses to trade down 1.4 percent at 45,990 yuan ($6,688) a tonne. * TRUMP: President Trump said on Wednesday that his administration will not label China a currency manipulator, backing away from a campaign promise, even as he said the dollar was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the economy. * CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy likely grew by a solid 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the same pace as the previous quarter, due to sustained government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying housing market, according to a Reuters poll of 60 economists. * China's central bank has been quietly boosting its policy independence and regulatory reach as it seeks to contain risks to the financial system, policy insiders said, to help ensure stability ahead of a five-yearly leadership team transition this year. * Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months. * Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, faced a fresh threat of labor action in the sector on Wednesday when a union at the large Chuquicamata mine said it had blocked access as a "warning" over planned changes to job opportunities. * The global zinc market moved into a surplus of 19,800 tonnes in February from a deficit of 22,300 tonnes in January, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims weekly 1230 U.S. PPI Final Demand Mar 1400 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Prelim Apr 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly index PRICES BASE METALS PRICES Three month LME copper 5673 Most active ShFE copper 45990 Three month LME aluminium 1908.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 23 Three month LME zinc 2622.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21595 Three month LME lead 2255 Most active ShFE lead 4 Three month LME nickel 9785 Most active ShFE nickel 1 Three month LME tin 19725 Most active ShFE tin 1 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 494.42 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1301.57 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 210.04 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -2061.73 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1780 ($1 = 6.8768 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)