METALS-LME copper gains on robust China PMI data

SYDNEY May 31 Better-than-expected China
manufacturing data pushed London copper higher in early trading
on Wednesday, reversing overnight losses.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector in May kept pace with
the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday,
beating expectations in a reassuring sign the world's
second-biggest economy is not losing too much steam after a
solid first quarter performance.
FUNDAMENTALS
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was up 0.5 percent to $5,687 a tonne by 0130 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.
* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 45,770 yuan
($6,679) a tonne.
* CHINA PMI: The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
stood at 51.2 in May, compared with the previous month's 51.2
and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from
contraction on a monthly basis.
* COPPER STOCKS: Prices were supported by a drop in
on-warrant stocks available to the market in LME-registered
warehouses, falling to 153,500 tonnes after 7,625 tonnes of
cancellations. On-warrant stocks have decreased by a third since
mid-April. MCUSTX-TOTAL
* ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: A global aluminium producer has
offered Japanese buyers a premium of $123 per tonne for
July-September primary metal shipments, down 4 percent from the
current quarter.
* HINDALCO PROFIT UP: Hindalco Industries Ltd,
India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations
increased on higher base metal prices.
* MORE JOBS: Companies have stepped up their requests for
engineers and other positions at early stage mining projects in
Chile, a local recruiter said on Monday, in a further sign of
activity warming up in the industry.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday
after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled
as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in
next month's national election.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI May
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI May
0600 Germany Retail sales Apr
0645 France Producer prices Apr
0800 Germany Unemployment rate May
0900 Euro zone Inflation May
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Apr
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Apr
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS
($1 = 6.8525 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)