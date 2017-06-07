METALS-London copper climbs as investors shift away from equities

SYDNEY, June 7 London copper edged higher in
early trading in Asia on Wednesday as some investors switched
into commodities from equities.
With British elections, a European Central Bank policy
meeting where policymakers may take a less dovish stance, and
former FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony on all set
for Thursday, investors are wary of taking big positions in
stock markets.
"Political uncertainty continues to drive commodity markets,
while a weaker U.S. dollar helps improve investor appetite,"
Australia & New Zealand Bank said in client note.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.02 percent to $5,628.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.
* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange slipped 0.04 percent to 451,20 yuan ($6,641) a
tonne.
* ALUMINIUM: Qatar's isolation by top Arab nations has
already hit aluminium exports from a plant part-owned by
Norway's Norsk Hydro, which warned it would take time
to restart them.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto and China Minmetals
Corp signed an outline deal on collaboration in mineral
exploration.
* DOLLAR STUCK: The dollar was near a six-week low against
the safe-haven yen.
* LEAD: ShFE lead was the biggest loser in China
metals futures, down more than 1 percent at the open. LME lead
prices were slightly firmer at $2,077 a tonne, reversing
an overnight loss.
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold and sovereign debt are set to build on solid
overnight gains, while Asian stocks are likely to slip on
Wednesday as investors reduce risk before the major political
and economic events later this week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
* China Forex reserves May
0600 Germany Industrial orders Apr
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Apr
*No exact timing.
($1 = 6.7945 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)